Adtalem Global Education : Download PDF (opens in new window)

01/24/2022 | 02:04am EST
Financial Services Divestiture Supplemental Information
January 2022
Confidential
Financial Services Divestiture Summary
Adtalem to sell its Financial Services segment for an aggregate purchase price of $1 Billion1 in an all cash transaction
Transaction
Structure
Closing
Conditions and
Government
Approvals
Close Timing and Termination Fee
Single Transaction: Adtalem has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Financial Services portfolio to a consortium of buyers comprised of Wendel Group and Colibri Group (backed by Gridiron Capital) in a single transaction for $1 Billion
ACAMS: Wendel to acquire ACAMS, through the purchase of equity interests of the ACAMS entities
Becker & OnCourse Learning: Gridiron/Colibri to acquire Becker and OCL, through the purchase of equity interests of the Becker and OCL entities
Adtalem Optionality: If closing conditions are satisfied for one buyer party but not the other, Adtalem has unilateral option to close with one buyer
Each buyer party must use reasonable best efforts to obtain the governmental approvals required to close
The transaction is subject to HSR antitrust approval, parties are required to file the HSR filings within 10 business days of signing
Adtalem and Wendel must use reasonable best efforts to obtain CFIUS approval (not a closing condition)
Closing of the transactions expected to occur in fiscal third quarter 2022
General Termination Fee: Adtalem is entitled to a termination fee of up to $60 million if buyers fail to close under certain circumstances
Antitrust Termination Fee: Adtalem is entitled to a termination fee of $10 million from Gridiron/Colibri if the Becker/OCL Transaction has not been consummated by May 23, 2022, due to a failure to obtain HSR clearance for the Becker/OCL Transaction
Transaction implies a ~20x multiple to LTM Sep 2021 segment EBITDA
2
Note 1: Subject to certain closing adjustments
A Platform of Unique and Leading Assets
B2B / B2B2C Trainings and Recertification Cycles, a Powerful Recurring Revenue Model, Help Attract New Members and Reinforce
Global Leadership Position Across Adtalem FS
BUSINESS
OVERVIEW
HIGHLIGHTS
KEY STATS
International membership organization dedicated to the anti-money laundering ("AML") space
Delivers best-in-classanti-financial crimes ("AFC") education and training to public and private sector organizations globally
Vast opportunity in the growing AFC industry
Largest international membership organization for AML / CTF(1)
83K+ members in network
175+ countries
500%+ growth in certifications offered
Dominant brand recognition
Leader in the CPA exam review industry with deeply entrenched positions
Emerging CMA exam review and continuing professional education ("CPE") provider across multiple accounting & tax credentials
Elite brand equity fueling "right-to- win"
Highly-effectivelearning solutions
Clear mandate for expansion into continuing education
~1 million candidates have prepared with Becker
Working relationship with nearly all of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms
94% CPA pass rate
Leading educational technology provider for governance, risk and compliance ("GRC") licensing and webinar solutions for the banking, credit union, state banking associations ("SBA") and mortgage industries
Leading content and learning management platforms
One of the top brands for training in the banking and mortgage space
2.2K training courses and webinars
150+ relationships with state banking associations, credit unions, etc.
OCL is #1 in Mortgage Segment, Boasting Strong Client Retention
3
Note 1: CTF defined as Counter Terrorist Financing
Adtalem Delivered Strong Performance for Financial Services Assets
Consistent double digit annualized growth on both the top and bottom line for Financial Services segment
Transaction implies a ~20x multiple to LTM Sep 2021 segment EBITDA
($ millions)
LTM 9/30/17
LTM 9/30/18
LTM 9/30/19
LTM 9/30/20
LTM 9/30/21
Revenue
137.1
142.8
178.7
187.9
215.3
EBITDA
33.7
30.7
44.5
39.7
50.1
EBITDA Margin
25%
21%
25%
21%
23%
Growth Rate
9/30/20-9/30/21
15%
26%
Preliminary Financial Information
We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. All projected financial data in this presentation is preliminary, as financial close procedures for the periods presented are not yet complete. These estimates are not a comprehensive statement of our financial position and results of operations as of and for the periods presented. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of the completion of normal quarter-end accounting procedures and adjustments, including the execution of our internal control over financial reporting, the completion of the preparation and management's review of our financial statements for the relevant periods and the subsequent occurrence or identification of events prior to the filing of the first quarter financial results or for the relevant period with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
4
Note 1: Adtalem acquired OCL in May 2019
ACAMS Boasts Best Platform for Serving Clients' AML and AFC Needs
World's leading membership organization for AFC professionals with over160,000 community followers, largest of all its competitors
Top certification, training, information and analytics solutions
Comprehensive platform addressing the global AML community
Superior brand with dominant brand recognition in the industry
Continuing professional education, thought leadership and best-in-class peer network
Broadest offering of products and services and the broadest geographic footprintserving 83K+ professionals in 175+ countries
Broader solution suite serving the AFC ecosystem
CERTIFICATION
Developed the Certified Anti- Money Laundering Specialist Certification ("CAMS") aimed at setting an international standard of knowledge for
AML
Recently expanded offerings with the development of the Certified Global Sanctions Specialist Certification ("CGSS")
MEMBERSHIP
Largest international membership (more than 83,000 members) organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge, skills and expertise of AML and financial crime detection and prevention
CONFERENCES
Conferences provide expert- led training on timely, relevant programs on important topics (i.e., cybersecurity and cryptocurrency)
Extensive opportunities for professional development and networking with passionate and like-minded professionals
ACAMS has held conferences hosting more than 34,000 attendees
OTHER
Deliver webinars, seminars, publications (moneylaundering.com, membership magazines and newsletters) and risk assessment tools
One-stopresource for AML and AFC information
Timely reporting on news, regulations and enforcement actions
Continuing professional education programs
NEW VENTURES
ACAMS has significantly diversified and expanded product portfolio to include new offerings
New initiatives such as the ACAMS Risk Assessment ("ARA"), the Mastercard ACAMS Risk Assessment ("MARA") and advisory products reaffirm ACAMS's strong relationship with key partners and sustains its position in AML and AFC
5
