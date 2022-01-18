Adtalem Global Education Foundation Awards RedRover Grant to Help Domestic Violence Survivors and their Pets

January 18, 2022

Sacramento, CA (January 18, 2022) - RedRover, a national animal welfare nonprofit, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Adtalem Global Education Foundation in an effort to increase pet and human wellbeing. As part of this partnership, the Adtalem Global Education Foundation has granted $91,380 to expand RedRover's domestic violence awareness efforts by conducting outreach and national training programs to the veterinary community, including alumni from Adtalem's veterinary school, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Given the prevalence of domestic violence and research showing the connection between human and animal violence ("The Link"), it is likely veterinary professionals interact with domestic violence survivors and their pets within their practice. One in three women and one in four men experience domestic violence in their lifetimes1; up to 48% of women report delaying leaving their abuser because of fear of what their abusers will do to their pets if they leave.2 Additionally, 71% of women entering domestic violence shelters report a pet in their home was threatened, abused or killed.3

This funding will help support RedRover and their partner, Greater Good Charities, in their collaborative project "Don't Forget the Pets," which focuses on helping domestic violence shelters create pet housing programs. The Adtalem Global Education Foundation's support will enhance the project's efforts by focusing on raising awareness of "The Link" for veterinary professionals. Staff will learn how to identify and respond when encountering domestic violence cases in their clinics, as well as support efforts in their communities.

RedRover President and CEO Nicole Forsyth said, "We are thrilled this Adtalem Foundation grant will allow us to reach more veterinary professionals. Through the Don't Forget the Pets website, workshops, and forum, we'll help veterinary staff better understand the issue and their role in how they can support people and pets in crisis within their communities."

As part of this partnership, the grant will also support a pilot training program available to Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine alumni. The program will then be expanded to provide training opportunities to a broader veterinary network.

"At Adtalem and across our institutions, including Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, we are committed to making a lasting impact on the communities in which we live and serve," said Sean Callanan, MVB, CertVR, MRCVS, PhD, FRCPath, DiplECVP, dean of Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (Ross Vet). "Awareness is the first step in providing solutions to pressing issues that impact the health of our global communities, and education and training are foundational to change. At Ross Vet, we put the One Health ideology into practice through our curriculum, research, and in the St. Kitts community we call home. We believe in the interconnection between humans, animals, and our shared global ecosystem and are thrilled to partner with RedRover on this critical endeavor."

Bryna Donnelly, Greater Good Charities Vice President of Pet Programs said, "Veterinarians can play such a critical role in helping people and pets in crisis. We hope this training opportunity gives them the tools to more fully help their communities. We welcome folks to visit Dontforgetthepets.org to learn more."

1Source: National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey: 2010 Summary Report

2Source: Carlisle-Frank, P. & Flanagan, T. (2006). Silent Victims: Recognizing and Stopping Abuse of the Family Pet. Lanham, MD: University Press of America.

3Source: Ascione, F.R. Weber, C. & Wood, D. (1997). The abuse of animals and domestic violence: A national survey of shelters for women who are battered. Society and Animals, 5, 205-218.





About RedRover

RedRover is a 501(c)(3) national animal welfare nonprofit based in Sacramento, California. Since 1987, RedRover has focused on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance, and education. Since 2007, RedRover has awarded more than $3M in Safe Escape and Safe Housing grants to help domestic violence survivors and their pets escape abuse together. To learn how RedRover is creating a more compassionate world, visit RedRover.org.

About Adtalem Global Education Foundation

Founded in 2010, the Adtalem Global Education Foundation is organized to support charitable, educational and research purposes. The Foundation's sole member is Adtalem Global Education. The Foundation's activities reflect commitment to the following strategic areas: investing to expand access to education, jobs and careers; supporting the development of the communities where we live and work; and combating inequality and encouraging civic engagement. Visit the Adtalem Global Education Foundation for more information or to apply for funding.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has provided more than $400 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to over 5,000 charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.