Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Adtalem Global Education Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATGE   US00737L1035

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(ATGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:59 2022-12-08 am EST
39.14 USD   +0.47%
12/01Adtalem Global Education to Participate at Upcoming BMO Conference and Non-Deal Roadshows Hosted by Baird and Morgan Stanley
BU
11/18Adtalem Global Education Appoints Blake Simpson as SVP, Chief Communications Officer
BU
11/18Adtalem Global Education Inc. Appoints Blake Simpson as SVP, Chief Communications Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adtalem Global Education Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies for Second Year

12/08/2022 | 11:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a national leader in post-secondary education and leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek magazine and Statista Inc. Statista is the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents. Adtalem was included among 400 companies that spanned 14 industries.

“Adtalem is honored to receive this significant recognition by Newsweek and Statista for a second time,” said Steve Beard, president and CEO, Adtalem Global Education. “Our family of institutions operates with the mission to expand access to high-quality education and address critical healthcare workforce shortages that ultimately reduce health disparities and improve health equity. We strive to achieve these goals in a transparent, ethical, and responsible manner.”

Companies recognized on Newsweek’s list are selected based on independent survey data that asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. Adtalem was also selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from the annual sustainability report and supporting content.

The full list of the America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 can be found at Newsweek. Read more about Adtalem’s CSR and sustainability commitments in our 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a national leader in post-secondary education and a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Walden University. Adtalem’s family of institutions has more than 300,000 alumni and 10,000 employees. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
12/01Adtalem Global Education to Participate at Upcoming BMO Conference and Non-Deal Roadsho..
BU
11/18Adtalem Global Education Appoints Blake Simpson as SVP, Chief Communications Officer
BU
11/18Adtalem Global Education Inc. Appoints Blake Simpson as SVP, Chief Communications Offic..
CI
11/17Chamberlain University Launches Home Health Initiative with Grant from American Nurses ..
BU
11/14Adtalem Global Education Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of M..
AQ
11/10Adtalem Global Education Board of Directors Elects Michael Malafronte as Chairman
BU
11/10Adtalem Global Education Board of Directors Elects Michael Malafronte as Chairman
CI
11/09Insider Sell: Adtalem Global Education
MT
11/08Adtalem Global Education to Present at BMO's 2022 Future of Work and Education Conferen..
BU
11/07BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Adtalem Global Education to $46 From $44, Maintains..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 416 M - -
Net income 2023 108 M - -
Net Debt 2023 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 769 M 1 769 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 682
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Adtalem Global Education Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 38,95 $
Average target price 45,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Wayne Beard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Phelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael William Malafronte Chairman
John W. Danaher President-Medical & Veterinary
William W. Burke Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.33.53%1 769
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED776.18%5 464
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.39.14%4 966
TAL EDUCATION GROUP46.31%3 731
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.25.28%3 293
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.37.29%1 922