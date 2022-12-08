Adtalem Global Education Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies for Second Year

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a national leader in post-secondary education and leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek magazine and Statista Inc. Statista is the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents. Adtalem was included among 400 companies that spanned 14 industries.

“Adtalem is honored to receive this significant recognition by Newsweek and Statista for a second time,” said Steve Beard, president and CEO, Adtalem Global Education. “Our family of institutions operates with the mission to expand access to high-quality education and address critical healthcare workforce shortages that ultimately reduce health disparities and improve health equity. We strive to achieve these goals in a transparent, ethical, and responsible manner.”

Companies recognized on Newsweek’s list are selected based on independent survey data that asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. Adtalem was also selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from the annual sustainability report and supporting content.

The full list of the America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 can be found at Newsweek. Read more about Adtalem’s CSR and sustainability commitments in our 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a national leader in post-secondary education and a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Walden University. Adtalem’s family of institutions has more than 300,000 alumni and 10,000 employees. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

