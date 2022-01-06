Adtalem Global Education : Named to Inc.'s Best-Led Companies 2021 List

Log in
01/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST
January 6, 2022

CHICAGO - January 1, 2022 - Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry, has been named to Inc.'s 2021 Best-Led Companies list. This select, data-driven list recognizes the strongest public and private U.S. companies with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. The award focuses on mid-market companies as they are key to the U.S. economy - employing approximately one in four U.S. workers.

"We are honored that Adtalem Global Education has been recognized by Inc. as a Best-Led company," said Steve Beard, president and CEO of Adtalem Global Education. "This recognition is a testament to our ongoing and highly intentional commitment to cultivate a company culture and mission that magnifies our impact in the world. When we have a team committed to the success of our students, the healthcare industry that we serve and each other, our communities can thrive."

The Inc. ranking is one of many recent recognitions that highlights Adtalem's exemplary leadership and commitment to driving excellence across the company, particularly for increasing diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of the organization. Other recent recognitions include:

• Ranked by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021
• Ranked by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers by State 2021
• Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021
• Named a Gold Award Winner 2021 in the Inspiring Diversity and Inclusion category by Inspiring Workplaces.
• Named a Top Employer in Higher Education 2021 by DiversityJobs.Com

Inc.'s Best-Led Companies list was compiled using a 12-point measurement of management excellence with generated input from PitchBook and Shango Labs. Companies were identified and selected according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team distinctions.

About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
