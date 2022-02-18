Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Adtalem Global Education Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATGE   US00737L1035

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(ATGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adtalem Global Education : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

02/18/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 17, 2022
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-13988
36-3150143
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
500 West Monroe
Chicago, IL
60661
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)

(866) 374-2678
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class
Trading Symbol
Name of each exchange on
which registered
Common Stock $0.01 Par Value
 ATGE
New York Stock Exchange
Common Stock $0.01 Par Value
ATGE
Chicago Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure

On February 16, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education ("DOE") announced that it will discharge repayment of federal student loans for approximately 1,800 students who attended DeVry University ("DVU"). The 1,800 former DVU students were approved for relief through the "borrower defense to repayment" ("BDR") program.

As previously disclosed, pursuant to the terms of the Stock Purchase Agreement by and between Adtalem Global Education Inc. ("Adtalem") and Cogswell Education, LLC ("Cogswell"), dated as of December 4, 2017, as amended, Adtalem sold DVU to Cogswell and Adtalem agreed to indemnify DVU for certain losses up to $340,000,000 (the "Indemnification Cap"), including certain BDR claims.

Adtalem has previously disclosed DVU-related matters that have consumed a portion of the Indemnification Cap.

To Adtalem's knowledge, DVU has not been contacted by the DOE or received any specific information from the DOE on the cancelled federal student loans. Adtalem does not have any specific information on how the DOE adjudicated the cancelled loans or whether any of the borrowers in question may have already been provided relief under prior settlements. Currently, the only information available to Adtalem is yesterday's announcement by the DOE.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this Form 8-K are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, which includes statements regarding the Company's future growth, the future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the efficacy and distribution of the vaccines, the BDR program, Adtalem's indemnification of DVU, the expected synergies from the recent Walden acquisition, and the pending sale of the financial services segment, including our anticipated net proceeds and whether the pending sale will be completed in the anticipated timeframe, if at all.Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "future," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "can," "continue," "preliminary," "range," and similar terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors described in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
By:
/s/ Robert J. Phelan
Robert J. Phelan
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer)
Date: February 17, 2022

Disclaimer

Adtalem Global Education Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
06:12aADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Adtalem Global Education to $32 From $37, Maintains..
MT
02/09ADTALEM : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/08Adtalem Global Education Reports Below-Consensus Q2 Results; Shares Slide After-Hours
MT
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Adtalem Global Education Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
02/08ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) for the fisc..
PU
02/08ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/08ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/08ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 371 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 051 M 1 051 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 426
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Adtalem Global Education Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,10 $
Average target price 31,67 $
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Wayne Beard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Phelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lisa W. Wardell Executive Chairman
Lyle L. Logan Independent Director
Michael William Malafronte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.-28.62%1 051
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-7.72%2 861
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-25.24%2 664
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.57%2 460
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-0.16%2 216
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-13.74%2 186