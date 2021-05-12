Adtalem Global Education : ACAMS and NABCRMP Join Forces to Create New Professional Development Opportunities for Black Compliance Professionals

ACAMS and NABCRMP Join Forces to Create New Professional Development Opportunities for Black Compliance Professionals

May 12, 2021

CHICAGO - May 5 - As part of their ongoing commitment to support professional growth in the anti-financial crime space, ACAMS and the National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. (NABCRMP) have embarked on a partnership to promote diversity, equity and inclusion through the creation of new speaking and training opportunities for black professionals and subject-matter experts involved in the fight against illicit finance.

By drawing upon the expertise and experiences of NABCRMP's membership and the array of professional opportunities offered by ACAMS, the collaboration will identify compliance experts within the Black community who are eligible both for roles in the ACAMS speaker faculty and as trainers for webinars and other educational events. The associations will separately work to share insights on diversity and accessibility for compliance professionals and highlight such issues whenever possible across ACAMS' publications, social media platforms and industry events.

Throughout the initiative, NABCRMP will offer guidance on how ACAMS and its global membership can remove barriers to entry for black compliance professionals, while driving conversations that help to foster a deeper understanding of how greater diversity in the AML industry can strengthen safeguards against money laundering, fraud and other illicit financial activity.

'Our partnership with NABCRMP is a game-changer not only for ACAMS, but also for the global compliance community at large,' said ACAMS President and Managing Director Scott Liles. 'That's due in part because the initiative is premised on the simple but practical truth that compliance programs are strengthened whenever they draw from a diverse set of experiences and viewpoints on client activity and transactional patterns.

'But more than that, this collaboration reflects the understanding that every qualified compliance professional deserves the same basic opportunities for career development that are afforded to their peers,' Liles continued. 'For those reasons, this is a commitment that ACAMS is particularly proud to undertake.'

'We couldn't be more excited to work with ACAMS on what has always been the core mission of NABCRMP: fostering diversity and inclusion in the compliance and risk-management space,' said Jennifer D. Newton, founder and CEO of NABCRMP. 'Our membership understands that these fundamental values are absolutely critical to effective risk mitigation, better decision-making and greater innovation for institutions, no matter what their size.'

'The value our members bring to the table can be seen in the breadth of their experience in the banking and financial services sectors and across every aspect of compliance, corporate governance and risk management, including their work as chief compliance officers, risk officers, compliance analysts, compliance managers and other roles,' she said.

The initiative, which has already taken its first steps in the ACAMS Virtual Hollywood conference earlier this month, will continue to provide a platform for greater visibility of African-American professionals in flagship events and webinars in the months ahead. Under its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy rolled out earlier this year, ACAMS identified three key pillars that will anchor its DEI work, and this includes a commitment to its employees and global community, as well as position and influence as a changemaker.

ACAMS' parent company Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes . ATGE Chairman and CEO Lisa Wardell is also a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the workplace.

###

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter ( @adtalemglobal ) and LinkedIn .