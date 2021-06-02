Log in
    ATGE   US00737L1035

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(ATGE)
  Report
Adtalem Global Education : Medical and Veterinary Schools Celebrate More Than 1,000 Graduates in 2021

06/02/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Adtalem Global Education Medical and Veterinary Schools Celebrate More Than 1,000 Graduates in 2021
Adtalem Global Education Medical and Veterinary Schools Celebrate More Than 1,000 Graduates in 2021
June 2, 2021

CHICAGO - June 3, 2021 - Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) celebrated more than 1,000 graduates last month from its two medical schools - American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) - and its Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM).

Graduates from Adtalem's two medical schools are prepared to address critical workforce shortages in primary care across the U.S. and contribute to the diversity of the profession. In 2020, RUSM and AUC combined graduated 2.5 times more physicians than the largest U.S. medical school and these graduates entered primary care at twice the rate their US medical school graduate counterparts. As more than 20% of all Adtalem medical school graduates that will enter residency this year are Black or Hispanic, these two institutions are making meaningful contributions to the diversity of the healthcare workforce through addressing health inequities.

In addition, RUSVM, continues to work toward diversifying the field of veterinary medicine in accordance with the mission of American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA)1 and American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC)2. Annually, RUSVM recruits more Doctor of Veterinary Medicine students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups than other AVMA-accredited schools and graduates them at the same rate or higher than non-underrepresented racial and ethnic groups. As students training on the frontlines of a global pandemic that has affected underrepresented populations disproportionately, RUSVM graduates are also uniquely prepared to address public health concerns now and in the future through their focus on One Health, the connection between humans, animals, and the environment.

'Adtalem is proud to be a leading workforce solutions provider, addressing critical healthcare needs across the nation as we empower students to pursue rewarding careers,' said Kathy Boden Holland, group president of Adtalem Health.

With alumni practicing in nearly every state, graduates are prepared to make a lasting impact through their careers and improve patient outcomes across the nation.

Addressing these critical workforce needs is a key pillar of Adtalem's mission to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem graduates include more than 22,000 medical school alumni, nearly 6,000 from the RUSVM and nearly 89,000 alumni from Chamberlain University in nursing and healthcare fields.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine
American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC School of Medicine) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. AUC School of Medicine's mission is to train tomorrow's physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. Founded in 1978, AUC School of Medicine has more than 7,000 graduates, many of whom work in primary care or underserved areas. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care, AUC School of Medicine embraces collaboration, inclusion and community service. With a campus in Sint Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC School of Medicine has a diverse medical education program for today's globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC School of Medicine on Twitter (@aucmed), Instagram (@aucmed_edu) and Facebook (@aucmed).

About Ross University School of Medicine
Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. Founded in 1978 and located in Barbados, RUSM has more than 14,000 alumni and is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians. RUSM is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). For more information, please visit medical.rossu.edu and follow RUSM on Twitter (@RossMedSchool), Instagram (@rossmedschool) and Facebook (@RossMedSchool).

About Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine
Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Founded in 1982, RUSVM is committed to preparing students to become members and leaders of the worldwide public and professional healthcare team and to advance human, animal and ecosystem health (One Health Initiative). RUSVM offers postgraduate Masters', Ph.D. and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs accredited by the St. Christopher & Nevis Accreditation Board. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine confers a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, which is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA COE), 1931 N. Meacham Road, Suite 100, Schaumburg, IL 60173, Tel: 800.248.2862. Ross Veterinary Clinic is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association. For more information visit veterinary.rossu.edu and follow RUSVM on Twitter (@RossVetSchool), Instagram (@rossvetschool) and Facebook (@RossVetSchool).

About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Adtalem Global Education Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 21:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
