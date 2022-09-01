Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Adtalem Global Education Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATGE   US00737L1035

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(ATGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:46 2022-09-01 am EDT
37.72 USD   +0.07%
09:13aAdtalem Global Education to Participate at Upcoming Barrington Conference and Non-deal Roadshow Hosted by BMO
BU
08/23Ross University School of Medicine and HBCU Bethune-Cookman University Partner to Expand Access for Aspiring Underrepresented Medical Students
BU
08/11ADTALEM : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adtalem Global Education to Participate at Upcoming Barrington Conference and Non-deal Roadshow Hosted by BMO

09/01/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading healthcare educator, today announced that Steve Beard, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Phelan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in Barrington’s 2022 Virtual Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, and a virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
09:13aAdtalem Global Education to Participate at Upcoming Barrington Conference and Non-deal ..
BU
08/23Ross University School of Medicine and HBCU Bethune-Cookman University Partner to Expan..
BU
08/11ADTALEM : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11Adtalem Global Education Fiscal Q4 Non-GAAP EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
08/11Adtalem Global Education Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Adtalem Global Education Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results - Fo..
PU
08/11ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/11Tranche Update on Adtalem Global Education Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Marc..
CI
08/11Adtalem Global Education Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 419 M - -
Net income 2023 126 M - -
Net Debt 2023 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 704 M 1 704 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 682
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Adtalem Global Education Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,69 $
Average target price 43,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Wayne Beard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Phelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lisa W. Wardell Executive Chairman
Lyle L. Logan Independent Director
Michael William Malafronte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.27.50%1 704
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.35.24%4 819
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED463.33%3 805
TAL EDUCATION GROUP47.07%3 750
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-5.05%2 562
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.89%2 083