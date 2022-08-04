Chamberlain University, the No. 1 Educator of Nursing Students, Graduates more than 14,000i Nursing and Health Professionals Filling Critical Healthcare Workforce Gaps Nationally

Chamberlain University, the number one educator of nursing students in the U.S., celebrated its post-licensure and graduate students at the spring 2022 commencement ceremony. More than 14,000 students graduated between July 2021 and June 2022 and will join a network of nearly 115,000 Chamberlain alumni around the world who are helping to address the projected shortage of half a million nurses by 2030. As the largest school of nursing in the country, Chamberlain has the scale and reach to make a meaningful impact on our nation’s healthcare needs.

Chamberlain is the leading grantor of Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees to underrepresented minority students in the U.S. and is committed to addressing workforce needs in the healthcare sector. Chamberlain's mission is to provide students of diverse backgrounds access to a quality education and its nursing students are helping serve in underrepresented areas most impacted by nursing healthcare shortage.ii

Chamberlain’s student body is made up of nearly 60% underrepresented minority students, in comparison to the 34% of students from underrepresented minority groups enrolled across all BSN-granting schools.iii Full-time students in fall 2021 identified as 25% Black or African American, 17% Hispanic, 10% Asian, and 2% two or more races.

“We are dedicated to preparing extraordinary healthcare professionals with the knowledge, skills, values and beliefs required to not only succeed, but to make a difference in today’s ever-changing healthcare environment,” said Karen Cox PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president, Chamberlain University. “We are immensely proud of our graduates and alumni who are filling critical gaps in the healthcare workforce while advancing health equity for their communities and beyond.”

Chamberlain prepares students for success through the Chamberlain Care Student Success Model, which is a customized program of tools, resources and support to help students complete their degree program and succeed as a nurse or healthcare professional. With 23 campuses in 15 states, BSN Online and six online degree programs, Chamberlain offers a broad spectrum of programs and learning modalities to meet students where they are and offer the flexibility that so many need.

About Chamberlain University

Chamberlain University is a part of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Chamberlain University’s mission is to educate, empower and embolden diverse healthcare professionals who advance the health of people, families, communities, and nations. With 23 campuses in 15 states, BSN Online and six online degree programs, Chamberlain is comprised of the College of Nursing, which offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program and flexible post-licensure programs such as the RN to BSN option, Master of Science in Nursing degree program, Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program and graduate certificates, and the College of Health Professions, which offers Master of Public Health, Master of Social Work and Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For the most updated accreditation information, visit Chamberlain.edu/accreditation. To learn more, visit Chamberlain.edu.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

___________________________ i14,290 is the number of students with a degree or certificate as stated by the Registrar’s office conferred between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. iiAnalysis is based on FY2020 IPEDS data downloaded on 10/18/2021. Under-represented minority includes students who identify as American Indian or Alaska Native, Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.” iiiAccording to AACN's report on 2018-2019 Enrollment and Graduations in Baccalaureate and Graduate Programs in Nursing, nursing students from minority backgrounds represented 34.2% of students in entry-level baccalaureate programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005860/en/