AdTheorent launches Point™, a suite of machine learning-powered geo-intelligence solutions designed to drive increased performance for advertisers.

AdTheorent utilizes precise location data for visitation modeling, location-based targeting,

and deterministic measurement

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers today announced the launch of Point™, a suite of proprietary machine learning-powered geo-intelligence solutions designed to drive real world visitation performance for advertisers. Point is fully integrated into the AdTheorent platform, offering advertisers a seamless way to activate, optimize, and measure the efficacy of their advertising campaigns.

Point delivers differentiated geo capabilities enabled by the industry's most advanced machine learning foundation:

AdTheorent's Point of Interest (POI) Capability: The AdTheorent platform enables advanced location targeting by points of interest locations. AdTheorent has access to more than 29 million consumer-focused points of interest that span across more than 17,000 business categories. POI categories include: shops, dining, recreation, sports, accommodation, education, retail banking, government entities, health and transportation. AdTheorent's POI capability is fully integrated and embedded into the platform, giving users the ability to select and target a highly customized set of POIs (e.g., all Starbucks locations in New York City ) within minutes.

The AdTheorent platform enables advanced location targeting by points of interest locations. AdTheorent has access to more than 29 million consumer-focused points of interest that span across more than 17,000 business categories. POI categories include: shops, dining, recreation, sports, accommodation, education, retail banking, government entities, health and transportation. AdTheorent's POI capability is fully integrated and embedded into the platform, giving users the ability to select and target a highly customized set of POIs (e.g., all Starbucks locations in ) within minutes. Point's Targeting Suite, Powered by Machine Learning: AdTheorent's machine learning-powered geo-intelligence solutions allow advertisers to leverage precise location data in highly differentiated ways. Point's targeting capabilities include: Omnichannel Geo-Targeting: AdTheorent can target by country, state, city, DMA, or zip code and only serves ads to those within the specified geo that have the highest likelihood of converting, as measured by AdTheorent predictive models. POI Location Targeting and Retargeting: can be leveraged to reach customers near a brand's location, or customers who have visited a brand or competitive brand's location within a customizable period of time. AdTheorent Predictive Audiences: in addition to the multitude of custom inputs that can be incorporated into AdTheorent ID-independent audiences, proprietary visitation patterns can be used to inform advanced audience quality algorithms. Custom Machine Learning KPI Models: all AdTheorent campaigns utilizing Point have performance models built upon visitation and location data, ensuring the attainment of important client KPIs, such as visits, cost per visit, and incremental lift.

AdTheorent's machine learning-powered geo-intelligence solutions allow advertisers to leverage precise location data in highly differentiated ways. Point's targeting capabilities include: Point's Visitation Reporting: AdTheorent offers deterministic visitation reporting to quantify the impact of AdTheorent campaigns. Reporting metrics include: total visits, visitation rate, cost per visit, standard visitation lift and incremental lift. Unlike most solutions, AdTheorent can measure and report on visitation by individual POI location or nationally.

"AdTheorent's Point is a differentiated and powerful suite of geo-intelligence solutions that provides advertisers with endless applications of location-based data – whether to drive incremental visits to a specific set of locations, or to use location data to build ID-independent customized Predictive Audiences," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "Most importantly, all of these applications are enabled by AdTheorent's proprietary machine learning technology, which drives superior performance for advertisers."

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named "Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adtheorent-launches-point-a-suite-of-machine-learning-powered-geo-intelligence-solutions-designed-to-drive-increased-performance-for-advertisers-302072784.html

SOURCE AdTheorent