Adthink : NFTY (Adthink) sets up a financing of 3M

Press release

Tassin-la-Demi-Lune, France

December 24, 2021, 3:00pm CET

For immediate release

NFTY (Adthink) sets up

a fnancing of €3M

Adthink (ENXTPA:ALADM), soon NFTY at the end of the next General Meeting to be held on January 11, 2022, announces its intention to set up with Alpha Blue Ocean ("Investor"), a redeemable bond loan for a maximum amount of €3,000,000 over 3 years, available in increments of €750,000.

This new innovative fnancing solution would be carried out on the basis of the 3rd resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting called to meet on January 11, 2022.

For each tranche, Adthink would issue CB (interest free Convertible Bonds into depreciable shares) which would be subscribed at 95% of their nominal value.

The issue price of the new shares resulting from the conversion of the CB would be equal to the lowest average price weighted by the volumes of the Adthink share on Euronext Growth Paris during the ffteen trading sessions preceding their issue (no discount).

For each tranche, the Investor:

limit the total nominal value of CB converted monthly to €100,000, and

would be limited daily to selling the new shares thus issued up to a limit of 20% of the volumes traded.

In the context of the current market parameters, in particular those of the Adthink share and the specifc innovative conditions of the CB, in particular those listed above, the execution of the envisaged transaction should not have a negative impact on the company's stock market price.