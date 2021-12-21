Log in
    ALADM   FR0010457531

ADTHINK

(ALADM)
12/21 03:17:12 am
2.12 EUR   +4.43%
ADTHINK : Transfer of NFTY (Adthink) shares to the Public Offering compartment
PU
12/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Volkswagen, Uber, Rolls-Royce, Gamestop...
12/09ADTHINK : becomes NFTY
PU
Adthink : Transfer of NFTY (Adthink) shares to the Public Offering compartment

12/21/2021 | 03:00am EST
Transfer of NFTY (Adthink) shares to the Public Offering compartment
Subscribe

21 Dec 2021 08:45 CET

Company Name

ADTHINK

ISN

FR0010457531

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALADM

Adthink (ENXTPA:ALADM), soon NFTY at the end of the next General Meeting to be held on January 11, 2022, announces the transfer of its shares from group E1 (Private Placement) to group E2 (Public Offering) of Euronext Growth in Paris, starting on December 23, 2021.

The operation is intended as a legitimate evolution of the Company towards the status of Public Offering, in view of the already effective distribution of a little more than 50% of its securities to institutional shareholders and the public (floating around 54%) and a market capitalization of around €12 million.

Jonathan Métillon, CEO of Adthink: "The transfer to the Public compartment of Euronext Growth will offer us a new dimension, thanks to enhanced visibility and increased liquidity. This important step will also allow us to expand our base of potential investors, making NFT marketing accessible to all investors. On this occasion, I would like to thank the shareholders who have placed their trust in us since Adthink joined Euronext Growth in April 2007."

The Company intends to continue its efforts in terms of communication with, once this technical step has been completed, the desire to continue improving the liquidity of the market for its shares. In addition, Adthink will then be able to reach out to new categories of investors to finance its development.

The transfer schedule is as follows:

  • December 21, 2021: Publication of the Euronext notice of transfer from the E1 listing group (continuous Private Placement) to the E2 listing group (continuous Public Offering) of the existing shares on Euronext Growth in Paris.
  • December 23, 2021: Group transfer of listing on Euronext Growth in Paris.

Genesta, Adthink's advisor in connection with the transaction, retains its role as the Company's Listing Sponsor.

About NFTY

NFTY is the brands NFT and blockchain marketing platform. With 20 years of digital marketing expertise and thousands of clients served, NFTY now supports clients in product innovation and development, digital advertising, influencer marketing and monetization in new decentralized universes.

The NFTY group is based in Lyon and has 32 employees at the end of June 2021. Its 2020 turnover amounts to 10.24 million euros. NFTY (Adthink) is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ALADM - FR0010457531) and is eligible to the French PEA and PEA-PME.

Learn more at: nfty.inc et adthink.com/fr/investors

Follow us on: linkedin.com/company/adthink/

Listing Sponsor: Genesta, Hervé Guyot, Phone: +33 145-636-860, email: hguyot@genesta-finance.com

2021-12-21-adthink-transfer-public-compartment.pdf

Source

ADTHINK

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

ADTHINK SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
