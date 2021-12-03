Press release

Tassin-la-Demi-Lune, France

December 3, 2021, 8:00am CET

For immediate release

Adthink and Atayen join forces to monetize

social networks with the blockchain

Adthink (ENXTPA:ALADM), the French specialist in smart digital advertising, and Atayen, American publisher of marketing applications, form a strategic partnership to monetize social networks through blockchain. On this occasion, Adthink acquired the frst Agency Early Adopter NFT, limited to fve copies, making it possible to use the SaTT functions exclusively reserved for advertising agencies.

Adthink will offer brands the opportunity to take advantage of infuencer pools on social networks such as Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to promote their messages.

With the SaTT (Smart Advertising Transaction Token) crypto token, Adthink and Atayen want to bridge the gap between creators of social media content and advertisers. Backed by the SaTT token, the decentralized application platform (DApp) SaTT allows anyone to monetize their presence on social networks and to be paid thanks to a smart contract, according to the performance of their publications.

The concept of advertising pools, or Ad Pools, proposed by SaTT, in conjunction with the farming of social networks, allows brands to reward creators with ease and transparency, and in return, to increase the value of their brand.

Several campaigns are already underway, notably on Twitter with a remuneration of 4 SaTT per view, or $12 CPM and on YouTube of 10 SaTT per view, or $30 CPM, compensation levels based on a SaTT token value of $0.003 USD. In one week, the value of SaTT increased by more than 100%1. SaTT is listed on several major cryptocurrency marketplaces such as HitBTC, Bitcoin.com, Bittrex Global, Digifnex, Uniswap, and PancakeSwap.