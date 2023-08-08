For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 Unaudited
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Segment Revenue:
2023
2023
2022
Network Solutions
$
283,002
$
282,418
$
155,992
Services & Support
44,376
41,494
16,046
Total Revenue
$
327,378
$
323,912
$
172,038
Category Revenue:
Subscriber Solutions
$
81,665
$
79,336
$
79,750
Access & Aggregation Solutions
102,717
96,820
92,288
Optical Networking Solutions
142,996
147,756
-
Total Revenue
$
327,378
$
323,912
$
172,038
Revenue by Geographic Region:
United States
$
132,294
$
131,466
$
105,752
International
195,084
192,446
66,286
Total Revenue
$
327,378
$
323,912
$
172,038
ADTRAN Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 17:50:09 UTC.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions segment, which includes hardware and software products, and Services & Support segment, which includes a portfolio of network design and implementation services, support services and cloud-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. The two segments span across Subscriber Solutions, Access & Aggregation Solutions, and Optical Networking Solutions. Its Subscriber Solutions portfolio is used by service providers to terminate their access services infrastructure at the customer's premises. Access & Aggregation Solutions are solutions that are used by communications service providers to connect subscribers. Optical Networking Solutions are used by communications service providers, Internet content providers and large enterprises to securely interconnect metro and regional networks over fiber.