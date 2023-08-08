ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

Revenue by Segment and Category Classification

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 Unaudited

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

Segment Revenue:

2023

2023

2022

Network Solutions

$

283,002

$

282,418

$

155,992

Services & Support

44,376

41,494

16,046

Total Revenue

$

327,378

$

323,912

$

172,038

Category Revenue:

Subscriber Solutions

$

81,665

$

79,336

$

79,750

Access & Aggregation Solutions

102,717

96,820

92,288

Optical Networking Solutions

142,996

147,756

-

Total Revenue

$

327,378

$

323,912

$

172,038

Revenue by Geographic Region:

United States

$

132,294

$

131,466

$

105,752

International

195,084

192,446

66,286

Total Revenue

$

327,378

$

323,912

$

172,038

