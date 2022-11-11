ADTRAN : Q3 2022 Transcript

NOVEMBER 08, 2022 / 3:30PM, ADTN.OQ - Q3 2022 ADTRAN Holdings Inc Earnings Call

software. These solutions maximize subscriber experience while simplifying operations through automation. The combination with ADVA provides us with the most complete portfolio to execute on this vision.

Given that this is our first quarter of combined results, with a full quarter of results from ADTRAN, Inc. and a partial quarter from ADVA, we have adjusted the revenue categories to reflect our broader fiber networking portfolio. The new revenue categories for both products and services are subscriber solutions, access and aggregation solutions and optical networking solutions. These categories cover our complete portfolio of fiber networking products and services that span from optical core -- from the optical core network to the customer premise network. A more detailed breakdown of these categories is provided on our investor's website.

As for integration planning, this process is well underway, we are on target, and the 2 companies remain excited by the customer reactions to the business combination. Looking at the results for the quarter, a key few points stand out. For one, we are very balanced geographically with our U.S. and non-U.S. business each contributing about 50% of the total revenue in the quarter. Second, each of our product categories, along with our consolidated service offerings contributed meaningfully from a revenue perspective, highlighting our continued diversification across our combined portfolio. We believe this well balanced and comprehensive fiber networking portfolio, coupled with our strong global presence, where you can -- will continue to provide us with higher growth potential in this ongoing investment cycle in fiber networks.

Our success in the quarter was driven primarily by a diverse mix of service providers that are upgrading their optical transport networks, deploying new fiber access networks, connecting residential and business subscribers to these fiber networks and upgrading to multi-gigabit capability in home Wi-Fi networks. Our strongest revenue contribution came from the U.S. and Europe as expected, where operators continue to invest heavily in fiber networks and where we have a strong presence. Taking a closer look at the combined portfolio, let's step through each category of our portfolio and look at the key areas of investment and growth drivers.

Starting with our optical network solutions, we see broad-based demand and a growing backlog for ADVA's optical transport solutions with a mix of service providers, Internet content providers, government agencies and large-scale enterprise customers. Demand remains strong from large-scale transport systems to internally develop optical modules and pluggable transceivers. This category has several exciting developments, especially in the metro edge with a mix of optical modules, advanced security solutions and edge optimized platforms that are an ideal complement to ADTRAN's fiber access and aggregation solutions.

Building on our innovations in optical network -- and optical networking ADA recently announced the creation of ANS, a wholly owned but separate company to serve the increasing requirements for secure network infrastructure. The new legal entity specializes in secure transmission technology to protect highly sensitive communication networks with -- from cyberattacks. ANS will collaborate with national security organizations to ensure end-to-end networking protection that meets the highest industry requirements, including safeguarding data against strikes from quantum computers.

Moving to our fiber access and aggregation solutions. We continue to see great demand for our 10-gig fiber access platforms and the latest industry market share report from Dell'Oro ADTRAN held the #2 market position in North America and #3 market position in EMEA for 10-gig PON aggregation port shipments. We are now pairing these fiber access platforms with industry-leading carrier Ethernet aggregation and network synchronization solutions from ADVA that will further enhance our ability to meet the fiber access and aggregation needs for all subscriber types. In the subscriber solutions category, we saw tremendous growth during the quarter.

On the residential side, where the growth is the highest, we are benefiting from enhancements to our cloud managed multi-gig mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution offering and the growing number of subscribers that are now connecting homes that were previously passed with our fiber access platforms. On the business side, we now have a much broader solution offering, ranging from carrier Ethernet edge devices and network virtualization solutions to enterprise class routers and switches. These solutions, which are also complementary to our residential offerings and aggregation solutions helped fuel additional growth in our subscriber solutions segment.

Incorporated into each of these product categories are software solutions, led by ADTRAN's Mosaic One SaaS platform. ADTRAN SaaS customer base, which includes hundreds of service providers, is up 31% year-over-year. And this includes more than 100-plus service providers that have

