ADTRAN : Second Quarter 2024 Segment and Category Revenues
August 06, 2024 at 08:35 am EDT
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
Revenue by Segment and Category Classification
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 Unaudited
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Segment Revenue:
2024
2024
2023
$
179,194
$
181,273
$
283,002
Network Solutions
Services & Support
46,797
44,900
44,376
Total Revenue
$
225,991
$
226,173
$
327,378
Category Revenue:
$
82,397
$
69,767
$
81,665
Subscriber Solutions
Access & Aggregation Solutions
69,907
81,312
102,717
Optical Networking Solutions
73,687
75,094
142,996
Total Revenue
$
225,991
$
226,173
$
327,378
Revenue by Geographic Region:
United States
$
107,604
$
83,290
$
132,294
International
118,387
142,883
195,084
Total Revenue
$
225,991
$
226,173
$
327,378
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions segment, which includes hardware and software products, and Services & Support segment, which includes a portfolio of network design and implementation services, support services and cloud-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. The two segments span across Subscriber Solutions, Access & Aggregation Solutions, and Optical Networking Solutions. Its Subscriber Solutions portfolio is used by service providers to terminate their access services infrastructure at the customer's premises. Access & Aggregation Solutions are solutions that are used by communications service providers to connect subscribers. Optical Networking Solutions are used by communications service providers, Internet content providers and large enterprises to securely interconnect metro and regional networks over fiber.