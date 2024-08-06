ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

Revenue by Segment and Category Classification

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 Unaudited

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

Segment Revenue:

2024

2024

2023

$

179,194

$

181,273

$

283,002

Network Solutions

Services & Support

46,797

44,900

44,376

Total Revenue

$

225,991

$

226,173

$

327,378

Category Revenue:

$

82,397

$

69,767

$

81,665

Subscriber Solutions

Access & Aggregation Solutions

69,907

81,312

102,717

Optical Networking Solutions

73,687

75,094

142,996

Total Revenue

$

225,991

$

226,173

$

327,378

Revenue by Geographic Region:

United States

$

107,604

$

83,290

$

132,294

International

118,387

142,883

195,084

Total Revenue

$

225,991

$

226,173

$

327,378

