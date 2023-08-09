EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.08.2023 / 18:41 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/financial-information/default.aspx#section=quarterly-results

Language:English
Company:Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet:www.adtran.com

 
