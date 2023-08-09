AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Today at 12:43 pm
Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/financial-information/default.aspx#section=quarterly-results
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions segment, which includes hardware and software products, and Services & Support segment, which includes a portfolio of network design and implementation services, support services and cloud-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. The two segments span across Subscriber Solutions, Access & Aggregation Solutions, and Optical Networking Solutions. Its Subscriber Solutions portfolio is used by service providers to terminate their access services infrastructure at the customer's premises. Access & Aggregation Solutions are solutions that are used by communications service providers to connect subscribers. Optical Networking Solutions are used by communications service providers, Internet content providers and large enterprises to securely interconnect metro and regional networks over fiber.