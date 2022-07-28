Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/26 ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/22 ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/28/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.07.2022 / 21:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas R.
Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059).

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 204,290 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059), formerly trading as Acorn HoldCo, Inc.; 'ADTRAN') on a one-for-one basis.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
13/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77173  28.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408655&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
