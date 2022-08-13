Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/13/2022 | 05:29am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13.08.2022 / 11:27
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Michael
Last name(s):
Foliano
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 1,304 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 4,516 stock options pursuant to the 2006 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 3,212 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were surrendered to AD-TRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the exercise price at a market price of US$ 23.86.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
16.97 USD
22128.88 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
16.97 USD
22128.88 USD
e) Date of the transaction
09/08/2022; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
