    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-08-11
24.49 USD   +1.28%
05:52aADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:46aADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:36aADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/13/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2022 / 11:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Foliano

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 2,017 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 5,644 stock options pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 3,627 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were surrendered to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the exercise price at a market price of US$ 23.86.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.33 USD 30920.61 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.33 USD 30920.61 USD

e) Date of the transaction
09/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77435  13.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 017 M - -
Net income 2022 45,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 1 896 M 1 896 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 71,9%
