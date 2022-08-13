Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.08.2022 / 11:49

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Foliano

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 2,763 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 13,546 stock options pursuant to the 2006 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 10,783 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were surrendered to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the exercise price at a market price of US$ 23.86.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.97 USD 46888.11 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.97 USD 46888.11 USD

e) Date of the transaction

09/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

