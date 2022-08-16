Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-08-14
24.99 USD   +2.04%
04:36pADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:30pADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:26pADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/16/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2022 / 22:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Denson
Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 12,522 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) to cover the payment of the exercise price and tax withholdings due in connection with the acquisition of shares following the exercise of stock options pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.18 USD 302781.96 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.18 USD 302781.96 USD

e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NASDAQ
MIC: XNAS


16.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77501  16.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1421907&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 017 M - -
Net income 2022 45,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 1 935 M 1 935 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 71,9%
