Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/16/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.08.2022 / 22:28 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
James Denson
Last name(s):
Wilson Jr
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Chief Revenue Officer
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 12,522 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) to cover the payment of the exercise price and tax withholdings due in connection with the acquisition of shares following the exercise of stock options pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.18 USD
302781.96 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
24.18 USD
302781.96 USD
e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2022; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
NASDAQ
MIC:
XNAS
