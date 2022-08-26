Log in
    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  24/08/2022
24.47 USD   +0.37%
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/25INSIDER SELL : Adtran Holdings
MT
Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/26/2022 | 09:23pm BST
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2022 / 22:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Brian Protiva
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
b) LEI 549300VV36J86CRRWF77
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)


 

 
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 26,501 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) acquired following the exercise of stock options pursuant to the ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA) Stock Option Program 2011 as assumed by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTRAN) in connection with the business combination of ADVA and ADTRAN.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 US$ 24.6600
 US$ 24.5800
 US$ 24.6000
 US$ 24.6000
 US$ 24.7200
 US$ 24.6900
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.7900
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.7220
 US$ 24.7704
 US$ 24.7600
 US$ 24.7350
 US$ 24.7800
 US$ 24.7800
 US$ 24.7800
 US$ 24.8510
 US$ 24.8600
 US$ 24.8850
 US$ 24.9100
 US$ 24.9100
 US$ 24.9300
 US$ 24.9348
 US$ 24.9300
 US$ 24.9300
 US$ 24.9400
 US$ 24.9000
 US$ 24.9200
 US$ 24.9000
 US$ 24.9000
 US$ 24.9287
 US$ 24.9200
 US$ 24.8900
 US$ 24.8900
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8100
 US$ 24.8200
 US$ 24.8300
 US$ 24.8200
 US$ 24.8300
 US$ 24.8300
 US$ 24.7900
 US$ 24.7600
 US$ 24.7700
 US$ 24.8100
 US$ 24.8100
 US$ 24.8100
 US$ 24.8100
 US$ 24.8100
 US$ 24.8100
 US$ 24.8100
 US$ 24.8300
 US$ 24.8171
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8050
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8100
 US$ 24.8100
 US$ 24.8100
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8200
 US$ 24.8300
 US$ 24.8131
 US$ 24.8500
 US$ 24.8300
 US$ 24.8200
 US$ 24.8200
 US$ 24.8200
 US$ 24.8157
 US$ 24.7900
 US$ 24.7900
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.8000
 US$ 24.7900
 US$ 24.7650
 US$ 24.7900
 US$ 24.7900
 US$ 24.7900
 US$ 24.7900
 US$ 24.7500
 US$ 24.7752
 US$ 24.7500
 US$ 24.7500
 US$ 24.7400
 US$ 24.7300
 US$ 24.7300
 US$ 24.7200
 US$ 24.7200
 US$ 24.6500
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6400
 US$ 24.6500
 US$ 24.6435
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.5700
 US$ 24.5700
 US$ 24.5700
 US$ 24.5700
 US$ 24.5500
 US$ 24.5500
 US$ 24.5500
 US$ 24.5773
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5500
 US$ 24.5500
 US$ 24.5500
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5600
 US$ 24.5600
 US$ 24.5810
 US$ 24.6200
 US$ 24.6200
 US$ 24.6200
US $ 24.6270
 US$ 24.6400
 US$ 24.6600
 US$ 24.6700
 US$ 24.6600
 US$ 24.6574
 US$ 24.6500
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6420
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.6000
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6300
 US $ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6400
 US$ 24.6400
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6415
 US$ 24.6400
 US$ 24.6500
 US$ 24.6500
 US$ 24.6700
 US$ 24.6545
 US$ 24.6489
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6311
 US$ 24.6200
 US$ 24.6200
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.5900
 US$ 24.5900
 US$ 24.5900
 US$ 24.5900
 US$ 24.5900
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6110
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6350
 US$ 24.6350
 US$ 24.6262
 US$ 24.6262
 US$ 24.6247
 US$ 24.6400
 US$ 24.6400
 US$ 24.6400
 US$ 24.6400
 US$ 24.6566
 US$ 24.6600
 US$ 24.6600
 US$ 24.6360
 US$ 24.6360
 US$ 24.6360
 US$ 24.5900
 US$ 24.5900
 US$ 24.6200
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6300
 US$ 24.6190
 US$ 24.6200
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.6100
 US$ 24.6000
 US$ 24.6000
 US$ 24.6000
 US$ 24.6000
 US$ 24.5900
 US$ 24.5900
 US$ 24.5848
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5400
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5400
 US$ 24.5400
 US$ 24.5400
 US$ 24.5400
 US$ 24.5400
 US$ 24.5400
 US$ 24.5400
 US$ 24.5400
 US$ 24.5400
 US$ 24.5400
 US$ 24.5700
 US$ 24.5600
 US$ 24.5600
 US$ 24.5700
 US$ 24.5700
 US$ 24.5775
 US$ 24.5775
 US$ 24.5842
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5200
 US$ 24.5405
 US$ 24.5405
 US$ 24.5405
 US$ 24.5250
 US$ 24.5200
 US$ 24.5200
 US$ 24.5200
 US$ 24.5300
 US$ 24.5700
 US$ 24.5027
 US$ 24.5027
 US$ 24.4700
 US$ 24.4700
 US$ 24.4700
 US$ 24.4700
 US$ 24.4700
 US$ 24.4700
 US$ 24.4700
 US$ 24.4700
 US$ 24.4700
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4750
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.4800
 US$ 24.5100		 US$ 2,466.00 
US$ 2,458.00 
US$ 2,460.00 
US$ 4,920.00 
US$ 2,472.00 
US$ 2,469.00 
US$ 1,959.20 
US$ 2,479.00 
US$ 173.60 
US$ 173.60 
US$ 173.60 
US$ 2,472.20 
US$ 2,477.04 
US$ 2,476.00 
US$ 2,473.50 
US$ 2,478.00 
US$ 2,478.00 
US$ 2,478.00 
US$ 2,485.10 
US$ 2,486.00 
US$ 4,977.00 
US$ 523.11 
US$ 1,967.89 
US$ 2,493.00 
US$ 2,493.48 
US$ 2,493.00 
US$ 2,493.00 
US$ 2,494.00 
US$ 2,490.00 
US$ 2,492.00 
US$ 2,490.00 
US$ 2,490.00 
US$ 2,492.87 
US$ 2,492.00 
US$ 2,240.10 
US$ 248.90 
US$ 669.60 
US$ 1,810.40 
US$ 2,481.00 
US$ 2,482.00 
US$ 2,483.00 
US$ 2,482.00 
US$ 2,483.00 
US$ 2,483.00 
US$ 2,479.00 
US$ 2,476.00 
US$ 2,477.00 
US$ 2,481.00 
US$ 2,481.00 
US$ 1,339.74 
US$ 992.40 
US$ 148.86 
US$ 2,481.00 
US$ 2,481.00 
US$ 2,483.00 
US$ 4,963.42 
US$ 272.80 
US$ 1,984.00 
US$ 173.60 
US$ 2,480.50 
US$ 49.60 
US$ 2,480.00 
US$ 2,480.00 
US$ 545.82 
US$ 1,860.75 
US$ 74.43 
US$ 2,480.00 
US$ 2,482.00 
US$ 2,483.00 
US$ 4,962.62 
US$ 2,485.00 
US$ 2,483.00 
US$ 2,482.00 
US$ 49.64 
US$ 2,482.00 
US$ 2,481.57 
US$ 2,479.00 
US$ 2,479.00 
US$ 2,480.00 
US$ 4,637.60 
US$ 322.40 
US$ 2,479.00 
US$ 2,476.50 
US$ 2,379.84 
US$ 99.16 
US$ 2,479.00 
US$ 2,479.00 
US$ 2,475.00 
US$ 2,477.52 
US$ 2,475.00 
US$ 2,475.00 
US$ 2,474.00 
US$ 2,473.00 
US$ 2,473.00 
US$ 2,422.56 
US$ 49.44 
US$ 4,930.00 
US$ 2,463.00 
US$ 2,463.00 
US$ 2,464.00 
US$ 2,465.00 
US$ 4,928.70 
US$ 2,313.34 
US$ 762.91 
US$ 49.14 
US$ 1,744.47 
US$ 49.14 
US$ 614.25 
US$ 2,455.00 
US$ 73.65 
US$ 2,381.35 
US$ 2,457.73 
US$ 24.53 
US$ 2,403.94 
US$ 24.53 
US$ 220.95 
US$ 2,234.05 
US$ 2,455.00 
US$ 1,545.39 
US$ 907.61 
US$ 2,453.00 
US$ 957.84 
US$ 1,498.16 
US$ 4,916.20 
US$ 2,462.00 
US$ 467.78 
US$ 1,994.22 
US$ 4,925.40 
US$ 2,464.00 
US$ 2,466.00 
US$ 2,467.00 
US$ 2,466.00 
US$ 2,465.74 
US$ 2,465.00 
US$ 2,463.00 
US$ 2,464.20 
US$ 24.61 
US$ 2,435.40 
US$ 24.63 
US$ 2,438.37 
US$ 2,463.00 
US$ 2,464.00 
US$ 2,464.00 
US$ 6,477.69 
US$ 911.31 
US$ 2,464.15 
US$ 2,464.00 
US$ 2,465.00 
US$ 2,465.00 
US$ 2,467.00 
US$ 2,465.45 
US$ 2,464.89 
US$ 2,463.00 
US$ 2,463.11 
US$ 1,624.92 
US$ 295.44 
US$ 541.42 
US$ 24.59 
US$ 24.59 
US$ 2,409.82 
US$ 1,401.63 
US$ 1,057.37 
US$ 4,922.00 
US$ 2,463.00 
US$ 2,461.10 
US$ 1,059.09 
US$ 2,463.00 
US$ 2,463.50 
US$ 2,463.50 
US$ 2,462.62 
US$ 2,462.62 
US$ 2,462.47 
US$ 960.96 
US$ 246.40 
US$ 1,256.64 
US$ 2,464.00 
US$ 2,465.66 
US$ 2,466.00 
US$ 2,466.00 
US$ 4,927.20 
US$ 4,927.20 
US$ 2,463.60 
US$ 2,459.00 
US$ 2,459.00 
US$ 4,924.00 
US$ 2,463.00 
US$ 2,463.00 
US$ 2,461.90 
US$ 2,462.00 
US$ 24.61 
US$ 2,461.00 
US$ 2,461.00 
US$ 2,461.00 
US$ 2,461.00 
US$ 2,461.00 
US$ 2,461.00 
US$ 49.20 
US$ 2,410.80 
US$ 2,460.00 
US$ 2,460.00 
US$ 2,409.82 
US$ 49.18 
US$ 4,916.96 
US$ 1,766.16 
US$ 49.06 
US$ 1,177.92 
US$ 637.78 
US$ 122.70 
US$ 220.86 
US$ 932.52 
US$ 2,454.00 
US$ 441.72 
US$ 2,454.00 
US$ 2,012.28 
US$ 2,454.00 
US$ 4,908.00 
US$ 2,454.00 
US$ 2,457.00 
US$ 2,456.00 
US$ 4,912.00 
US$ 2,457.00 
US$ 2,457.00 
US$ 2,457.75 
US$ 2,457.75 
US$ 4,916.84 
US$ 1,201.97 
US$ 1,251.03 
US$ 2,452.00 
US$ 7,362.15 
US$ 2,454.05 
US$ 2,454.05 
US$ 4,905.00 
US$ 2,452.00 
US$ 2,452.00 
US$ 12,260.00 
US$ 2,453.00 
US$ 2,457.00 
US$ 14,701.62 
US$ 12,251.35 
US$ 3,597.09 
US$ 1,296.91 
US$ 171.29 
US$ 1,321.38 
US$ 1,712.90 
US$ 1,394.79 
US$ 293.64 
US$ 4,894.00 
US$ 19,576.00 
US$ 195.84 
US$ 244.80 
US$ 244.80 
US$ 195.84 
US$ 465.12 
US$ 244.80 
US$ 4,895.00 
US$ 807.84 
US$ 2,448.00 
US$ 5,189.76 
US$ 4,602.24 
US$ 7,392.96 
US$ 1,738.08 
US$ 2,448.00 
US$ 4,896.00 
US$ 7,344.00 
US$ 2,448.00 
US$ 7,344.00 
US$ 391.68 
US$ 7,662.24 
US$ 735.30

 
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

 
Price

 		  
 
US$ 653,003.19
 
US$ 24.6407
e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-23; UTC-4
 
f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ

 


26.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77683  26.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429573&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
