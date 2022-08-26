

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.08.2022 / 22:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Brian Protiva 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. b) LEI 549300VV36J86CRRWF77 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)









b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 26,501 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) acquired following the exercise of stock options pursuant to the ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA) Stock Option Program 2011 as assumed by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTRAN) in connection with the business combination of ADVA and ADTRAN. c) Price(s) and volume(s) US$ 24.6600

US$ 24.5800

US$ 24.6000

US$ 24.6000

US$ 24.7200

US$ 24.6900

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.7900

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.7220

US$ 24.7704

US$ 24.7600

US$ 24.7350

US$ 24.7800

US$ 24.7800

US$ 24.7800

US$ 24.8510

US$ 24.8600

US$ 24.8850

US$ 24.9100

US$ 24.9100

US$ 24.9300

US$ 24.9348

US$ 24.9300

US$ 24.9300

US$ 24.9400

US$ 24.9000

US$ 24.9200

US$ 24.9000

US$ 24.9000

US$ 24.9287

US$ 24.9200

US$ 24.8900

US$ 24.8900

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8100

US$ 24.8200

US$ 24.8300

US$ 24.8200

US$ 24.8300

US$ 24.8300

US$ 24.7900

US$ 24.7600

US$ 24.7700

US$ 24.8100

US$ 24.8100

US$ 24.8100

US$ 24.8100

US$ 24.8100

US$ 24.8100

US$ 24.8100

US$ 24.8300

US$ 24.8171

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8050

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8100

US$ 24.8100

US$ 24.8100

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8200

US$ 24.8300

US$ 24.8131

US$ 24.8500

US$ 24.8300

US$ 24.8200

US$ 24.8200

US$ 24.8200

US$ 24.8157

US$ 24.7900

US$ 24.7900

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.8000

US$ 24.7900

US$ 24.7650

US$ 24.7900

US$ 24.7900

US$ 24.7900

US$ 24.7900

US$ 24.7500

US$ 24.7752

US$ 24.7500

US$ 24.7500

US$ 24.7400

US$ 24.7300

US$ 24.7300

US$ 24.7200

US$ 24.7200

US$ 24.6500

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6400

US$ 24.6500

US$ 24.6435

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.5700

US$ 24.5700

US$ 24.5700

US$ 24.5700

US$ 24.5500

US$ 24.5500

US$ 24.5500

US$ 24.5773

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5500

US$ 24.5500

US$ 24.5500

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5600

US$ 24.5600

US$ 24.5810

US$ 24.6200

US$ 24.6200

US$ 24.6200

US $ 24.6270

US$ 24.6400

US$ 24.6600

US$ 24.6700

US$ 24.6600

US$ 24.6574

US$ 24.6500

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6420

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.6000

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6300

US $ 24.6300

US$ 24.6400

US$ 24.6400

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6415

US$ 24.6400

US$ 24.6500

US$ 24.6500

US$ 24.6700

US$ 24.6545

US$ 24.6489

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6311

US$ 24.6200

US$ 24.6200

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.5900

US$ 24.5900

US$ 24.5900

US$ 24.5900

US$ 24.5900

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6110

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6350

US$ 24.6350

US$ 24.6262

US$ 24.6262

US$ 24.6247

US$ 24.6400

US$ 24.6400

US$ 24.6400

US$ 24.6400

US$ 24.6566

US$ 24.6600

US$ 24.6600

US$ 24.6360

US$ 24.6360

US$ 24.6360

US$ 24.5900

US$ 24.5900

US$ 24.6200

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6300

US$ 24.6190

US$ 24.6200

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.6100

US$ 24.6000

US$ 24.6000

US$ 24.6000

US$ 24.6000

US$ 24.5900

US$ 24.5900

US$ 24.5848

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5400

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5400

US$ 24.5400

US$ 24.5400

US$ 24.5400

US$ 24.5400

US$ 24.5400

US$ 24.5400

US$ 24.5400

US$ 24.5400

US$ 24.5400

US$ 24.5700

US$ 24.5600

US$ 24.5600

US$ 24.5700

US$ 24.5700

US$ 24.5775

US$ 24.5775

US$ 24.5842

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5200

US$ 24.5405

US$ 24.5405

US$ 24.5405

US$ 24.5250

US$ 24.5200

US$ 24.5200

US$ 24.5200

US$ 24.5300

US$ 24.5700

US$ 24.5027

US$ 24.5027

US$ 24.4700

US$ 24.4700

US$ 24.4700

US$ 24.4700

US$ 24.4700

US$ 24.4700

US$ 24.4700

US$ 24.4700

US$ 24.4700

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4750

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.4800

US$ 24.5100 US$ 2,466.00

US$ 2,458.00

US$ 2,460.00

US$ 4,920.00

US$ 2,472.00

US$ 2,469.00

US$ 1,959.20

US$ 2,479.00

US$ 173.60

US$ 173.60

US$ 173.60

US$ 2,472.20

US$ 2,477.04

US$ 2,476.00

US$ 2,473.50

US$ 2,478.00

US$ 2,478.00

US$ 2,478.00

US$ 2,485.10

US$ 2,486.00

US$ 4,977.00

US$ 523.11

US$ 1,967.89

US$ 2,493.00

US$ 2,493.48

US$ 2,493.00

US$ 2,493.00

US$ 2,494.00

US$ 2,490.00

US$ 2,492.00

US$ 2,490.00

US$ 2,490.00

US$ 2,492.87

US$ 2,492.00

US$ 2,240.10

US$ 248.90

US$ 669.60

US$ 1,810.40

US$ 2,481.00

US$ 2,482.00

US$ 2,483.00

US$ 2,482.00

US$ 2,483.00

US$ 2,483.00

US$ 2,479.00

US$ 2,476.00

US$ 2,477.00

US$ 2,481.00

US$ 2,481.00

US$ 1,339.74

US$ 992.40

US$ 148.86

US$ 2,481.00

US$ 2,481.00

US$ 2,483.00

US$ 4,963.42

US$ 272.80

US$ 1,984.00

US$ 173.60

US$ 2,480.50

US$ 49.60

US$ 2,480.00

US$ 2,480.00

US$ 545.82

US$ 1,860.75

US$ 74.43

US$ 2,480.00

US$ 2,482.00

US$ 2,483.00

US$ 4,962.62

US$ 2,485.00

US$ 2,483.00

US$ 2,482.00

US$ 49.64

US$ 2,482.00

US$ 2,481.57

US$ 2,479.00

US$ 2,479.00

US$ 2,480.00

US$ 4,637.60

US$ 322.40

US$ 2,479.00

US$ 2,476.50

US$ 2,379.84

US$ 99.16

US$ 2,479.00

US$ 2,479.00

US$ 2,475.00

US$ 2,477.52

US$ 2,475.00

US$ 2,475.00

US$ 2,474.00

US$ 2,473.00

US$ 2,473.00

US$ 2,422.56

US$ 49.44

US$ 4,930.00

US$ 2,463.00

US$ 2,463.00

US$ 2,464.00

US$ 2,465.00

US$ 4,928.70

US$ 2,313.34

US$ 762.91

US$ 49.14

US$ 1,744.47

US$ 49.14

US$ 614.25

US$ 2,455.00

US$ 73.65

US$ 2,381.35

US$ 2,457.73

US$ 24.53

US$ 2,403.94

US$ 24.53

US$ 220.95

US$ 2,234.05

US$ 2,455.00

US$ 1,545.39

US$ 907.61

US$ 2,453.00

US$ 957.84

US$ 1,498.16

US$ 4,916.20

US$ 2,462.00

US$ 467.78

US$ 1,994.22

US$ 4,925.40

US$ 2,464.00

US$ 2,466.00

US$ 2,467.00

US$ 2,466.00

US$ 2,465.74

US$ 2,465.00

US$ 2,463.00

US$ 2,464.20

US$ 24.61

US$ 2,435.40

US$ 24.63

US$ 2,438.37

US$ 2,463.00

US$ 2,464.00

US$ 2,464.00

US$ 6,477.69

US$ 911.31

US$ 2,464.15

US$ 2,464.00

US$ 2,465.00

US$ 2,465.00

US$ 2,467.00

US$ 2,465.45

US$ 2,464.89

US$ 2,463.00

US$ 2,463.11

US$ 1,624.92

US$ 295.44

US$ 541.42

US$ 24.59

US$ 24.59

US$ 2,409.82

US$ 1,401.63

US$ 1,057.37

US$ 4,922.00

US$ 2,463.00

US$ 2,461.10

US$ 1,059.09

US$ 2,463.00

US$ 2,463.50

US$ 2,463.50

US$ 2,462.62

US$ 2,462.62

US$ 2,462.47

US$ 960.96

US$ 246.40

US$ 1,256.64

US$ 2,464.00

US$ 2,465.66

US$ 2,466.00

US$ 2,466.00

US$ 4,927.20

US$ 4,927.20

US$ 2,463.60

US$ 2,459.00

US$ 2,459.00

US$ 4,924.00

US$ 2,463.00

US$ 2,463.00

US$ 2,461.90

US$ 2,462.00

US$ 24.61

US$ 2,461.00

US$ 2,461.00

US$ 2,461.00

US$ 2,461.00

US$ 2,461.00

US$ 2,461.00

US$ 49.20

US$ 2,410.80

US$ 2,460.00

US$ 2,460.00

US$ 2,409.82

US$ 49.18

US$ 4,916.96

US$ 1,766.16

US$ 49.06

US$ 1,177.92

US$ 637.78

US$ 122.70

US$ 220.86

US$ 932.52

US$ 2,454.00

US$ 441.72

US$ 2,454.00

US$ 2,012.28

US$ 2,454.00

US$ 4,908.00

US$ 2,454.00

US$ 2,457.00

US$ 2,456.00

US$ 4,912.00

US$ 2,457.00

US$ 2,457.00

US$ 2,457.75

US$ 2,457.75

US$ 4,916.84

US$ 1,201.97

US$ 1,251.03

US$ 2,452.00

US$ 7,362.15

US$ 2,454.05

US$ 2,454.05

US$ 4,905.00

US$ 2,452.00

US$ 2,452.00

US$ 12,260.00

US$ 2,453.00

US$ 2,457.00

US$ 14,701.62

US$ 12,251.35

US$ 3,597.09

US$ 1,296.91

US$ 171.29

US$ 1,321.38

US$ 1,712.90

US$ 1,394.79

US$ 293.64

US$ 4,894.00

US$ 19,576.00

US$ 195.84

US$ 244.80

US$ 244.80

US$ 195.84

US$ 465.12

US$ 244.80

US$ 4,895.00

US$ 807.84

US$ 2,448.00

US$ 5,189.76

US$ 4,602.24

US$ 7,392.96

US$ 1,738.08

US$ 2,448.00

US$ 4,896.00

US$ 7,344.00

US$ 2,448.00

US$ 7,344.00

US$ 391.68

US$ 7,662.24

US$ 735.30

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume





Price







US$ 653,003.19



US$ 24.6407 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-23; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ

26.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

