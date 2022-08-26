Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.08.2022 / 22:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)
Name
Brian Protiva
Reason for the notification a)
Position/status
Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a)
Name
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. b)
LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of 26,501 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) acquired following the exercise of stock options pursuant to the ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA) Stock Option Program 2011 as assumed by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTRAN) in connection with the business combination of ADVA and ADTRAN. c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
US$ 24.6600 US$ 24.5800 US$ 24.6000 US$ 24.6000 US$ 24.7200 US$ 24.6900 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.7900 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.7220 US$ 24.7704 US$ 24.7600 US$ 24.7350 US$ 24.7800 US$ 24.7800 US$ 24.7800 US$ 24.8510 US$ 24.8600 US$ 24.8850 US$ 24.9100 US$ 24.9100 US$ 24.9300 US$ 24.9348 US$ 24.9300 US$ 24.9300 US$ 24.9400 US$ 24.9000 US$ 24.9200 US$ 24.9000 US$ 24.9000 US$ 24.9287 US$ 24.9200 US$ 24.8900 US$ 24.8900 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8100 US$ 24.8200 US$ 24.8300 US$ 24.8200 US$ 24.8300 US$ 24.8300 US$ 24.7900 US$ 24.7600 US$ 24.7700 US$ 24.8100 US$ 24.8100 US$ 24.8100 US$ 24.8100 US$ 24.8100 US$ 24.8100 US$ 24.8100 US$ 24.8300 US$ 24.8171 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8050 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8100 US$ 24.8100 US$ 24.8100 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8200 US$ 24.8300 US$ 24.8131 US$ 24.8500 US$ 24.8300 US$ 24.8200 US$ 24.8200 US$ 24.8200 US$ 24.8157 US$ 24.7900 US$ 24.7900 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.8000 US$ 24.7900 US$ 24.7650 US$ 24.7900 US$ 24.7900 US$ 24.7900 US$ 24.7900 US$ 24.7500 US$ 24.7752 US$ 24.7500 US$ 24.7500 US$ 24.7400 US$ 24.7300 US$ 24.7300 US$ 24.7200 US$ 24.7200 US$ 24.6500 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6400 US$ 24.6500 US$ 24.6435 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.5700 US$ 24.5700 US$ 24.5700 US$ 24.5700 US$ 24.5500 US$ 24.5500 US$ 24.5500 US$ 24.5773 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5500 US$ 24.5500 US$ 24.5500 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5600 US$ 24.5600 US$ 24.5810 US$ 24.6200 US$ 24.6200 US$ 24.6200 US $ 24.6270 US$ 24.6400 US$ 24.6600 US$ 24.6700 US$ 24.6600 US$ 24.6574 US$ 24.6500 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6420 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.6000 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6300 US $ 24.6300 US$ 24.6400 US$ 24.6400 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6415 US$ 24.6400 US$ 24.6500 US$ 24.6500 US$ 24.6700 US$ 24.6545 US$ 24.6489 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6311 US$ 24.6200 US$ 24.6200 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.5900 US$ 24.5900 US$ 24.5900 US$ 24.5900 US$ 24.5900 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6110 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6350 US$ 24.6350 US$ 24.6262 US$ 24.6262 US$ 24.6247 US$ 24.6400 US$ 24.6400 US$ 24.6400 US$ 24.6400 US$ 24.6566 US$ 24.6600 US$ 24.6600 US$ 24.6360 US$ 24.6360 US$ 24.6360 US$ 24.5900 US$ 24.5900 US$ 24.6200 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6300 US$ 24.6190 US$ 24.6200 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.6100 US$ 24.6000 US$ 24.6000 US$ 24.6000 US$ 24.6000 US$ 24.5900 US$ 24.5900 US$ 24.5848 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5400 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5400 US$ 24.5400 US$ 24.5400 US$ 24.5400 US$ 24.5400 US$ 24.5400 US$ 24.5400 US$ 24.5400 US$ 24.5400 US$ 24.5400 US$ 24.5700 US$ 24.5600 US$ 24.5600 US$ 24.5700 US$ 24.5700 US$ 24.5775 US$ 24.5775 US$ 24.5842 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5200 US$ 24.5405 US$ 24.5405 US$ 24.5405 US$ 24.5250 US$ 24.5200 US$ 24.5200 US$ 24.5200 US$ 24.5300 US$ 24.5700 US$ 24.5027 US$ 24.5027 US$ 24.4700 US$ 24.4700 US$ 24.4700 US$ 24.4700 US$ 24.4700 US$ 24.4700 US$ 24.4700 US$ 24.4700 US$ 24.4700 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4750 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.4800 US$ 24.5100
US$ 2,466.00 US$ 2,458.00 US$ 2,460.00 US$ 4,920.00 US$ 2,472.00 US$ 2,469.00 US$ 1,959.20 US$ 2,479.00 US$ 173.60 US$ 173.60 US$ 173.60 US$ 2,472.20 US$ 2,477.04 US$ 2,476.00 US$ 2,473.50 US$ 2,478.00 US$ 2,478.00 US$ 2,478.00 US$ 2,485.10 US$ 2,486.00 US$ 4,977.00 US$ 523.11 US$ 1,967.89 US$ 2,493.00 US$ 2,493.48 US$ 2,493.00 US$ 2,493.00 US$ 2,494.00 US$ 2,490.00 US$ 2,492.00 US$ 2,490.00 US$ 2,490.00 US$ 2,492.87 US$ 2,492.00 US$ 2,240.10 US$ 248.90 US$ 669.60 US$ 1,810.40 US$ 2,481.00 US$ 2,482.00 US$ 2,483.00 US$ 2,482.00 US$ 2,483.00 US$ 2,483.00 US$ 2,479.00 US$ 2,476.00 US$ 2,477.00 US$ 2,481.00 US$ 2,481.00 US$ 1,339.74 US$ 992.40 US$ 148.86 US$ 2,481.00 US$ 2,481.00 US$ 2,483.00 US$ 4,963.42 US$ 272.80 US$ 1,984.00 US$ 173.60 US$ 2,480.50 US$ 49.60 US$ 2,480.00 US$ 2,480.00 US$ 545.82 US$ 1,860.75 US$ 74.43 US$ 2,480.00 US$ 2,482.00 US$ 2,483.00 US$ 4,962.62 US$ 2,485.00 US$ 2,483.00 US$ 2,482.00 US$ 49.64 US$ 2,482.00 US$ 2,481.57 US$ 2,479.00 US$ 2,479.00 US$ 2,480.00 US$ 4,637.60 US$ 322.40 US$ 2,479.00 US$ 2,476.50 US$ 2,379.84 US$ 99.16 US$ 2,479.00 US$ 2,479.00 US$ 2,475.00 US$ 2,477.52 US$ 2,475.00 US$ 2,475.00 US$ 2,474.00 US$ 2,473.00 US$ 2,473.00 US$ 2,422.56 US$ 49.44 US$ 4,930.00 US$ 2,463.00 US$ 2,463.00 US$ 2,464.00 US$ 2,465.00 US$ 4,928.70 US$ 2,313.34 US$ 762.91 US$ 49.14 US$ 1,744.47 US$ 49.14 US$ 614.25 US$ 2,455.00 US$ 73.65 US$ 2,381.35 US$ 2,457.73 US$ 24.53 US$ 2,403.94 US$ 24.53 US$ 220.95 US$ 2,234.05 US$ 2,455.00 US$ 1,545.39 US$ 907.61 US$ 2,453.00 US$ 957.84 US$ 1,498.16 US$ 4,916.20 US$ 2,462.00 US$ 467.78 US$ 1,994.22 US$ 4,925.40 US$ 2,464.00 US$ 2,466.00 US$ 2,467.00 US$ 2,466.00 US$ 2,465.74 US$ 2,465.00 US$ 2,463.00 US$ 2,464.20 US$ 24.61 US$ 2,435.40 US$ 24.63 US$ 2,438.37 US$ 2,463.00 US$ 2,464.00 US$ 2,464.00 US$ 6,477.69 US$ 911.31 US$ 2,464.15 US$ 2,464.00 US$ 2,465.00 US$ 2,465.00 US$ 2,467.00 US$ 2,465.45 US$ 2,464.89 US$ 2,463.00 US$ 2,463.11 US$ 1,624.92 US$ 295.44 US$ 541.42 US$ 24.59 US$ 24.59 US$ 2,409.82 US$ 1,401.63 US$ 1,057.37 US$ 4,922.00 US$ 2,463.00 US$ 2,461.10 US$ 1,059.09 US$ 2,463.00 US$ 2,463.50 US$ 2,463.50 US$ 2,462.62 US$ 2,462.62 US$ 2,462.47 US$ 960.96 US$ 246.40 US$ 1,256.64 US$ 2,464.00 US$ 2,465.66 US$ 2,466.00 US$ 2,466.00 US$ 4,927.20 US$ 4,927.20 US$ 2,463.60 US$ 2,459.00 US$ 2,459.00 US$ 4,924.00 US$ 2,463.00 US$ 2,463.00 US$ 2,461.90 US$ 2,462.00 US$ 24.61 US$ 2,461.00 US$ 2,461.00 US$ 2,461.00 US$ 2,461.00 US$ 2,461.00 US$ 2,461.00 US$ 49.20 US$ 2,410.80 US$ 2,460.00 US$ 2,460.00 US$ 2,409.82 US$ 49.18 US$ 4,916.96 US$ 1,766.16 US$ 49.06 US$ 1,177.92 US$ 637.78 US$ 122.70 US$ 220.86 US$ 932.52 US$ 2,454.00 US$ 441.72 US$ 2,454.00 US$ 2,012.28 US$ 2,454.00 US$ 4,908.00 US$ 2,454.00 US$ 2,457.00 US$ 2,456.00 US$ 4,912.00 US$ 2,457.00 US$ 2,457.00 US$ 2,457.75 US$ 2,457.75 US$ 4,916.84 US$ 1,201.97 US$ 1,251.03 US$ 2,452.00 US$ 7,362.15 US$ 2,454.05 US$ 2,454.05 US$ 4,905.00 US$ 2,452.00 US$ 2,452.00 US$ 12,260.00 US$ 2,453.00 US$ 2,457.00 US$ 14,701.62 US$ 12,251.35 US$ 3,597.09 US$ 1,296.91 US$ 171.29 US$ 1,321.38 US$ 1,712.90 US$ 1,394.79 US$ 293.64 US$ 4,894.00 US$ 19,576.00 US$ 195.84 US$ 244.80 US$ 244.80 US$ 195.84 US$ 465.12 US$ 244.80 US$ 4,895.00 US$ 807.84 US$ 2,448.00 US$ 5,189.76 US$ 4,602.24 US$ 7,392.96 US$ 1,738.08 US$ 2,448.00 US$ 4,896.00 US$ 7,344.00 US$ 2,448.00 US$ 7,344.00 US$ 391.68 US$ 7,662.24 US$ 735.30
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
US$ 653,003.19 US$ 24.6407 e)
Date of the transaction
2022-08-23; UTC-4
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ
Language:
English
Company:
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet:
www.adtran.com
