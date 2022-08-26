Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  24/08/2022
24.47 USD   +0.37%
09:32pADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:23pADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/25INSIDER SELL : Adtran Holdings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/26/2022 | 09:32pm BST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2022 / 22:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Brian
Last name(s): Protiva

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 17,668 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 17,668 stock options pursuant to the ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA) Stock Option Program 2011 as assumed by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTRAN) in connection with the business combination of ADVA and ADTRAN.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.58 USD 186927.44 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.58 USD 186927.44 USD

e) Date of the transaction
23/08/2022; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77685  26.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429575&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
