Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/26/2022 | 09:38pm BST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.08.2022 / 22:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Brian
Last name(s):
Protiva
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 8,833 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 8,833 stock options pursuant to the ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA) Stock Option Program 2011 as assumed by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTRAN) in connection with the business combination of ADVA and ADTRAN.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
7.04 USD
62184.32 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
7.04 USD
62184.32 USD
e) Date of the transaction
23/08/2022; UTC−4
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
