  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-09-05
20.31 USD   -10.45%
Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/07/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.09.2022 / 23:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Denson
Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 102.333 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.90 USD 2343.42 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.90 USD 2343.42 USD

e) Date of the transaction
04/09/2022; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NASDAQ
MIC: XNAS


07.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77947  07.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1437831&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 020 M - -
Net income 2022 45,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 1 572 M 1 572 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 71,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,38 $
Average target price 28,92 $
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nikos Theodosopoulos Independent Director
Johanna Hey Independent Director
H. Fenwick Huss Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.-11.04%1 572