Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
07.09.2022 / 23:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Gregory James
|Last name(s):
|McCray
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 30.348 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|22.90 USD
|694.97 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|22.90 USD
|694.97 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
