Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/12/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.09.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
James Denson
Last name(s):
Wilson Jr
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Chief Revenue Officer
b) Amendment
Amendment: Individual Transactions not reported (2022-08-16 / 22:13 CET/CEST and 2022-08-16 / 22:18 CET/CEST)
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 11,531 share sin ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, (ISIN US00486H1059) in connection with the acquisition of shares following the exercise of stock options pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
24.35 USD
681.80 USD
24.35 USD
1753.20 USD
24.30 USD
680.40 USD
24.30 USD
680.40 USD
24.30 USD
364.50 USD
24.29 USD
704.41 USD
24.29 USD
2404.71 USD
24.29 USD
24.29 USD
24.33 USD
2433.11 USD
24.33 USD
2433.11 USD
24.29 USD
2429.00 USD
24.27 USD
2426.50 USD
24.26 USD
388.16 USD
24.25 USD
97.00 USD
24.25 USD
2328.00 USD
24.25 USD
2425.00 USD
24.25 USD
4849.00 USD
24.25 USD
2425.00 USD
24.24 USD
2423.50 USD
24.23 USD
2423.00 USD
24.20 USD
4840.00 USD
24.21 USD
2420.50 USD
24.19 USD
2419.00 USD
24.22 USD
2422.00 USD
24.16 USD
9664.00 USD
24.16 USD
2416.00 USD
24.16 USD
2416.00 USD
24.16 USD
434.88 USD
24.16 USD
2416.00 USD
24.16 USD
1981.12 USD
24.17 USD
4834.84 USD
24.15 USD
4829.00 USD
24.15 USD
845.25 USD
24.15 USD
748.65 USD
24.15 USD
821.10 USD
24.15 USD
2415.00 USD
24.15 USD
2415.00 USD
24.15 USD
2415.00 USD
24.15 USD
2415.00 USD
24.16 USD
2416.00 USD
24.16 USD
676.48 USD
24.16 USD
193.28 USD
24.16 USD
2416.00 USD
24.16 USD
2415.59 USD
24.09 USD
2409.00 USD
24.10 USD
2410.00 USD
24.10 USD
2410.00 USD
24.10 USD
289.20 USD
24.10 USD
2120.80 USD
24.10 USD
289.20 USD
24.10 USD
2120.80 USD
24.11 USD
2411.00 USD
24.12 USD
2411.50 USD
24.12 USD
2412.00 USD
24.12 USD
2411.50 USD
24.13 USD
2413.00 USD
24.13 USD
2413.00 USD
24.11 USD
2411.46 USD
24.11 USD
2411.46 USD
24.12 USD
2412.00 USD
24.12 USD
2412.00 USD
24.12 USD
72.36 USD
24.12 USD
72.36 USD
24.12 USD
2412.00 USD
24.12 USD
337.68 USD
24.12 USD
2074.32 USD
24.12 USD
530.64 USD
24.12 USD
2412.00 USD
24.13 USD
675.64 USD
24.13 USD
2413.00 USD
24.13 USD
1737.36 USD
24.14 USD
2414.00 USD
24.14 USD
2414.00 USD
24.14 USD
2414.00 USD
24.14 USD
2414.00 USD
24.14 USD
2414.00 USD
24.13 USD
4825.46 USD
24.08 USD
2408.00 USD
24.09 USD
2409.00 USD
24.09 USD
33726.00 USD
24.09 USD
2409.00 USD
24.07 USD
2407.00 USD
24.07 USD
14442.00 USD
24.07 USD
1010.94 USD
24.07 USD
72.21 USD
24.07 USD
385.12 USD
24.07 USD
48.14 USD
24.07 USD
1973.74 USD
24.07 USD
12035.00 USD
24.07 USD
2407.46 USD
24.07 USD
2407.46 USD
24.16 USD
24.16 USD
24.17 USD
2320.32 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
24.1693 USD
278704.27 USD
e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2022; UTC−4
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
NASDAQ
MIC:
XNAS
