Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.09.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: James Denson Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Amendment

Amendment: Individual Transactions not reported (2022-08-16 / 22:13 CET/CEST and 2022-08-16 / 22:18 CET/CEST)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 11,531 share sin ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, (ISIN US00486H1059) in connection with the acquisition of shares following the exercise of stock options pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.35 USD 681.80 USD 24.35 USD 1753.20 USD 24.30 USD 680.40 USD 24.30 USD 680.40 USD 24.30 USD 364.50 USD 24.29 USD 704.41 USD 24.29 USD 2404.71 USD 24.29 USD 24.29 USD 24.33 USD 2433.11 USD 24.33 USD 2433.11 USD 24.29 USD 2429.00 USD 24.27 USD 2426.50 USD 24.26 USD 388.16 USD 24.25 USD 97.00 USD 24.25 USD 2328.00 USD 24.25 USD 2425.00 USD 24.25 USD 4849.00 USD 24.25 USD 2425.00 USD 24.24 USD 2423.50 USD 24.23 USD 2423.00 USD 24.20 USD 4840.00 USD 24.21 USD 2420.50 USD 24.19 USD 2419.00 USD 24.22 USD 2422.00 USD 24.16 USD 9664.00 USD 24.16 USD 2416.00 USD 24.16 USD 2416.00 USD 24.16 USD 434.88 USD 24.16 USD 2416.00 USD 24.16 USD 1981.12 USD 24.17 USD 4834.84 USD 24.15 USD 4829.00 USD 24.15 USD 845.25 USD 24.15 USD 748.65 USD 24.15 USD 821.10 USD 24.15 USD 2415.00 USD 24.15 USD 2415.00 USD 24.15 USD 2415.00 USD 24.15 USD 2415.00 USD 24.16 USD 2416.00 USD 24.16 USD 676.48 USD 24.16 USD 193.28 USD 24.16 USD 2416.00 USD 24.16 USD 2415.59 USD 24.09 USD 2409.00 USD 24.10 USD 2410.00 USD 24.10 USD 2410.00 USD 24.10 USD 289.20 USD 24.10 USD 2120.80 USD 24.10 USD 289.20 USD 24.10 USD 2120.80 USD 24.11 USD 2411.00 USD 24.12 USD 2411.50 USD 24.12 USD 2412.00 USD 24.12 USD 2411.50 USD 24.13 USD 2413.00 USD 24.13 USD 2413.00 USD 24.11 USD 2411.46 USD 24.11 USD 2411.46 USD 24.12 USD 2412.00 USD 24.12 USD 2412.00 USD 24.12 USD 72.36 USD 24.12 USD 72.36 USD 24.12 USD 2412.00 USD 24.12 USD 337.68 USD 24.12 USD 2074.32 USD 24.12 USD 530.64 USD 24.12 USD 2412.00 USD 24.13 USD 675.64 USD 24.13 USD 2413.00 USD 24.13 USD 1737.36 USD 24.14 USD 2414.00 USD 24.14 USD 2414.00 USD 24.14 USD 2414.00 USD 24.14 USD 2414.00 USD 24.14 USD 2414.00 USD 24.13 USD 4825.46 USD 24.08 USD 2408.00 USD 24.09 USD 2409.00 USD 24.09 USD 33726.00 USD 24.09 USD 2409.00 USD 24.07 USD 2407.00 USD 24.07 USD 14442.00 USD 24.07 USD 1010.94 USD 24.07 USD 72.21 USD 24.07 USD 385.12 USD 24.07 USD 48.14 USD 24.07 USD 1973.74 USD 24.07 USD 12035.00 USD 24.07 USD 2407.46 USD 24.07 USD 2407.46 USD 24.16 USD 24.16 USD 24.17 USD 2320.32 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.1693 USD 278704.27 USD

e) Date of the transaction

11/08/2022; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NASDAQ MIC: XNAS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

