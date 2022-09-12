Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:25 2022-09-12 pm EDT
19.95 USD   +0.28%
01:13pADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:03pADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:44pADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/12/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.09.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Denson
Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Amendment
Amendment: Individual Transactions not reported (2022-08-16 / 22:13 CET/CEST and 2022-08-16 / 22:18 CET/CEST)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 11,531 share sin ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, (ISIN US00486H1059) in connection with the acquisition of shares following the exercise of stock options pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.35 USD 681.80 USD
24.35 USD 1753.20 USD
24.30 USD 680.40 USD
24.30 USD 680.40 USD
24.30 USD 364.50 USD
24.29 USD 704.41 USD
24.29 USD 2404.71 USD
24.29 USD 24.29 USD
24.33 USD 2433.11 USD
24.33 USD 2433.11 USD
24.29 USD 2429.00 USD
24.27 USD 2426.50 USD
24.26 USD 388.16 USD
24.25 USD 97.00 USD
24.25 USD 2328.00 USD
24.25 USD 2425.00 USD
24.25 USD 4849.00 USD
24.25 USD 2425.00 USD
24.24 USD 2423.50 USD
24.23 USD 2423.00 USD
24.20 USD 4840.00 USD
24.21 USD 2420.50 USD
24.19 USD 2419.00 USD
24.22 USD 2422.00 USD
24.16 USD 9664.00 USD
24.16 USD 2416.00 USD
24.16 USD 2416.00 USD
24.16 USD 434.88 USD
24.16 USD 2416.00 USD
24.16 USD 1981.12 USD
24.17 USD 4834.84 USD
24.15 USD 4829.00 USD
24.15 USD 845.25 USD
24.15 USD 748.65 USD
24.15 USD 821.10 USD
24.15 USD 2415.00 USD
24.15 USD 2415.00 USD
24.15 USD 2415.00 USD
24.15 USD 2415.00 USD
24.16 USD 2416.00 USD
24.16 USD 676.48 USD
24.16 USD 193.28 USD
24.16 USD 2416.00 USD
24.16 USD 2415.59 USD
24.09 USD 2409.00 USD
24.10 USD 2410.00 USD
24.10 USD 2410.00 USD
24.10 USD 289.20 USD
24.10 USD 2120.80 USD
24.10 USD 289.20 USD
24.10 USD 2120.80 USD
24.11 USD 2411.00 USD
24.12 USD 2411.50 USD
24.12 USD 2412.00 USD
24.12 USD 2411.50 USD
24.13 USD 2413.00 USD
24.13 USD 2413.00 USD
24.11 USD 2411.46 USD
24.11 USD 2411.46 USD
24.12 USD 2412.00 USD
24.12 USD 2412.00 USD
24.12 USD 72.36 USD
24.12 USD 72.36 USD
24.12 USD 2412.00 USD
24.12 USD 337.68 USD
24.12 USD 2074.32 USD
24.12 USD 530.64 USD
24.12 USD 2412.00 USD
24.13 USD 675.64 USD
24.13 USD 2413.00 USD
24.13 USD 1737.36 USD
24.14 USD 2414.00 USD
24.14 USD 2414.00 USD
24.14 USD 2414.00 USD
24.14 USD 2414.00 USD
24.14 USD 2414.00 USD
24.13 USD 4825.46 USD
24.08 USD 2408.00 USD
24.09 USD 2409.00 USD
24.09 USD 33726.00 USD
24.09 USD 2409.00 USD
24.07 USD 2407.00 USD
24.07 USD 14442.00 USD
24.07 USD 1010.94 USD
24.07 USD 72.21 USD
24.07 USD 385.12 USD
24.07 USD 48.14 USD
24.07 USD 1973.74 USD
24.07 USD 12035.00 USD
24.07 USD 2407.46 USD
24.07 USD 2407.46 USD
24.16 USD 24.16 USD
24.17 USD 2320.32 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.1693 USD 278704.27 USD

e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2022; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NASDAQ
MIC: XNAS


12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78041  12.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 020 M - -
Net income 2022 45,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 1 551 M 1 551 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,04 $
Average target price 28,50 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nikos Theodosopoulos Independent Director
Johanna Hey Independent Director
H. Fenwick Huss Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.-12.88%1 551
FTI CONSULTING, INC.3.61%5 366
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-6.29%4 478
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-38.21%4 042
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.98%1 965
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED51.50%1 778