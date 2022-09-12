Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.09.2022 / 19:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: James Denson Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Amendment

Amendment: Individual Transactions not reported (2022-08-16 / 22:34 CET/CEST)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 3,797 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, (ISIN US00486H1059)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.33 USD 1289.49 USD 24.33 USD 1776.09 USD 24.33 USD 291.96 USD 24.33 USD 291.96 USD 24.33 USD 24.33 USD 24.34 USD 1971.54 USD 24.34 USD 1484.74 USD 24.34 USD 462.46 USD 24.34 USD 949.26 USD 24.34 USD 2434.23 USD 24.35 USD 2337.6 USD 24.35 USD 97.4 USD 24.35 USD 487 USD 24.29 USD 2429 USD 24.27 USD 2378.46 USD 24.27 USD 48.54 USD 24.29 USD 1020.18 USD 24.29 USD 8695.82 USD 24.3 USD 2430 USD 24.29 USD 2429 USD 24.23 USD 823.82 USD 24.24 USD 1066.56 USD 24.24 USD 533.28 USD 24.24 USD 4847.66 USD 24.23 USD 2423 USD 24.22 USD 2422 USD 24.21 USD 556.72 USD 24.2 USD 1210 USD 24.2 USD 653.4 USD 24.2 USD 2420 USD 24.2 USD 12100 USD 24.15 USD 1859.55 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.2937 USD 92229.13 USD

e) Date of the transaction

11/08/2022; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NASDAQ MIC: XNAS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

