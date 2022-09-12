|
Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.09.2022 / 19:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|James Denson
|Last name(s):
|Wilson Jr
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Chief Revenue Officer
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Amendment: Individual Transactions not reported (2022-08-16 / 22:34 CET/CEST)
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of 3,797 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, (ISIN US00486H1059)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|24.33 USD
|1289.49 USD
|24.33 USD
|1776.09 USD
|24.33 USD
|291.96 USD
|24.33 USD
|291.96 USD
|24.33 USD
|24.33 USD
|24.34 USD
|1971.54 USD
|24.34 USD
|1484.74 USD
|24.34 USD
|462.46 USD
|24.34 USD
|949.26 USD
|24.34 USD
|2434.23 USD
|24.35 USD
|2337.6 USD
|24.35 USD
|97.4 USD
|24.35 USD
|487 USD
|24.29 USD
|2429 USD
|24.27 USD
|2378.46 USD
|24.27 USD
|48.54 USD
|24.29 USD
|1020.18 USD
|24.29 USD
|8695.82 USD
|24.3 USD
|2430 USD
|24.29 USD
|2429 USD
|24.23 USD
|823.82 USD
|24.24 USD
|1066.56 USD
|24.24 USD
|533.28 USD
|24.24 USD
|4847.66 USD
|24.23 USD
|2423 USD
|24.22 USD
|2422 USD
|24.21 USD
|556.72 USD
|24.2 USD
|1210 USD
|24.2 USD
|653.4 USD
|24.2 USD
|2420 USD
|24.2 USD
|12100 USD
|24.15 USD
|1859.55 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|24.2937 USD
|92229.13 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|
|35806 Huntsville
|
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
78045 12.09.2022 CET/CEST
© EQS 2022
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 020 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
45,5 M
-
-
|Net cash 2022
|
131 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-
|Yield 2022
|1,80%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 551 M
1 551 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,39x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,94x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 335
|Free-Float
|70,2%
|
|Chart ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|20,04 $
|Average target price
|28,50 $
|Spread / Average Target
|42,2%