ALM fiber monitoring technology elevates LU-CIX's service reliability, boosting network availability and stability across the country Adtran and the Luxembourg Internet eXchange (LU-CIX), today announced that Adtran has joined the LU-CIX community as a Gold Member. This addition expands and enhances LU-CIX's supporting member ecosystem, which is key for the digital infrastructure of Luxembourg and beyond. Adtran joining the community cements a longstanding relationship with LU-CIX. Its FSP 3000 open optical transport solution was instrumental in expanding LU-CIX's network capacity efficiently and sustainably, and the Adtran ALM fiber monitoring platform is helping boost the reliability of LU-CIX's services.

"We're thrilled to have Adtran join us as a Gold Member. The dedication to openness and collaborative innovation that the Adtran team brings will help lift our collective efforts. Our history of success together sets a solid foundation for this partnership. Moreover, Adtran's compact, energy-efficient technology perfectly aligns with our sustainability goals and enhances the performance and reliability of our network," said Claude Demuth, chairman of LU-CIX. "This partnership underscores the importance of robust relationships in propelling our digital infrastructure forward and reinforcing Luxembourg's status as a premier digital hub in Europe."

LU-CIX is a major European internet exchange, optimizing connectivity and internet speed by facilitating direct traffic routing among connected networks. Through its neutral and highly reliable platform, it supports the digital economy and boosts data transmission security across the country and beyond. The LU-CIX community, comprising internet service providers, telecommunication companies and content networks, collaborates to improve network efficiency and strengthen Luxembourg as a major digital hub. By welcoming Adtran, LU-CIX is broadening its technological capabilities. Adtran's solutions enhance network performance, flexibility and reliability, delivering major benefits across Europe's digital landscape. What's more, Adva Network Security provides network security solutions approved by the Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI) that comprehensively protect networks built on Adtran FSP 3000 transport technology, providing its customers with access to quantum-resistant communication and fortifying digital infrastructure against future threats.