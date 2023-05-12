Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-05-07
8.620 USD   -1.49%
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Adtran Holdings, Inc. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
USA Communications Deploys Adtran to Provide Ultra-Fast Broadband to East Iowa
CI
CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/12/2023 | 04:57pm EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.05.2023 / 22:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 10 May 2023, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 10-Q report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Adtran website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

 

 


12.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1632355  12.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 353 M - -
Net income 2023 -50,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -31,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 650 M 650 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 307
Free-Float 96,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,26 $
Average target price 13,75 $
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Glingener Chief Technology Officer
Raymond Harris Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald D. Centis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.-54.12%650
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-2.67%189 923
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.11.92%48 373
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.14.55%42 854
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.56.43%41 329
NOKIA OYJ-13.85%22 681
