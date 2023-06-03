Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-06-01
8.970 USD   +2.87%
03:40aCms : Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06/02CSquared brings high-speed connectivity to West Africa with Adtran open optical solution
AQ
06/01Cms : Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/03/2023 | 03:40am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.06.2023 / 09:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 1 June 2023, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

 


03.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1648757  03.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 353 M - -
Net income 2023 -38,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -34,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 706 M 706 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 307
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,97 $
Average target price 13,75 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Dopfer Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Glingener Chief Technology Officer
Raymond Harris Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald D. Centis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.-52.26%706
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.5.00%203 834
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.33.91%50 096
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.94.23%50 004
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.71%47 419
NOKIA OYJ-11.37%22 900
