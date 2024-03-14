EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.03.2024 / 23:10 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





On 14 March 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed three forms 10-Q/A report for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All documents are available on the Adtran website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

14.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

