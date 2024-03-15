CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
On 15 March 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form10K report for the yearly period ended December 31, 2023 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ixviewer/ix.html?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000095017024032089/adtn-20231231.htm
All documents are also available on the Adtran website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions segment, which includes hardware and software products, and Services & Support segment, which includes a portfolio of network design and implementation services, support services and cloud-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. The two segments span across Subscriber Solutions, Access & Aggregation Solutions, and Optical Networking Solutions. Its Subscriber Solutions portfolio is used by service providers to terminate their access services infrastructure at the customer's premises. Access & Aggregation Solutions are solutions that are used by communications service providers to connect subscribers. Optical Networking Solutions are used by communications service providers, Internet content providers and large enterprises to securely interconnect metro and regional networks over fiber.