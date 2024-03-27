EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

On 27 March 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed the notice of the 2024 annual meeting to be held on 8 May 2024 including the proxy statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000119312524078306/d721934ddef14a.htm and it is also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at Adtran, Inc. - SEC Filings .





