Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.05.2024 / 18:51 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Glingener

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 1,105 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 1,906 Restricted Stock Units (granted May 24, 2023) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 801 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.27 USD 5823.35 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.27 USD 5823.35 USD

e) Date of the transaction
24/05/2024; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
