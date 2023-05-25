Advanced search
    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 7,625 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN ...

05/25/2023 | 04:25pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2023 / 22:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Glingener

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059).

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 7,625 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) on a one-for-one basis.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
24/05/2023; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83415  25.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642433&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
