DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 7,625 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN ...

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 7,625 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25.05.2023 / 22:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Christoph
|Last name(s):
|Glingener
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Chief Technology Officer
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|Description:
|Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059).
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 7,625 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) on a one-for-one basis.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 USD
|0.00 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|
|35806 Huntsville
|
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|Sales 2023
|
1 353 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
-38,0 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|-33,7x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
688 M
688 M
-
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,51x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|0,46x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 307
|Free-Float
|96,3%
|
|Chart ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|8,75 $
|Average target price
|13,75 $
|Spread / Average Target
|57,1%