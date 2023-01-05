DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: H. Fenwick Huss, Acquisition of 69 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent ...
01/05/2023 | 07:16am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.01.2023 / 13:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
H. Fenwick
Last name(s):
Huss
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 69 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent dividends paid on restricted stock granted as part of Equity Incentive Compensation.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.00 USD
0.00 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
31/12/2022; UTC−5
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
05.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com