  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-01-02
18.83 USD   +0.21%
DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: H. Fenwick Huss, Acquisition of 69 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent ...
EQ
07:09aDd : Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Balan Nair, Acquisition of 69 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent ...
EQ
07:05aDd : Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Gregory James McCray, Acquisition of 69 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs ...
EQ
DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: H. Fenwick Huss, Acquisition of 69 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent ...

01/05/2023 | 07:16am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2023 / 13:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: H. Fenwick
Last name(s): Huss

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 69 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent dividends paid on restricted stock granted as part of Equity Incentive Compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
31/12/2022; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80289  05.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 034 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 487 M 1 487 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 97,5%
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 19,09 $
Average target price 29,40 $
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nikos Theodosopoulos Independent Director
Johanna Hey Independent Director
H. Fenwick Huss Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.0.21%1 487
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.19%195 340
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.12%43 142
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-6.19%34 786
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.85%26 960
NOKIA OYJ3.88%26 688