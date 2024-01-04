DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Jacqueline Hourigan Rice, Acquisition of 168 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs ...
January 04, 2024 at 01:54 pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.01.2024 / 19:51 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Jacqueline
Last name(s):
Hourigan Rice
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 168 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the settlement of Dividend Equivalent Rights (DERs). DERs represent dividends paid on restricted stock granted as part of Equity Incentive Compensation.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.00 USD
0.00 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
0.00 USD
0.00 USD
e) Date of the transaction
31/12/2023; UTC−5
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions segment, which includes hardware and software products, and Services & Support segment, which includes a portfolio of network design and implementation services, support services and cloud-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. The two segments span across Subscriber Solutions, Access & Aggregation Solutions, and Optical Networking Solutions. Its Subscriber Solutions portfolio is used by service providers to terminate their access services infrastructure at the customer's premises. Access & Aggregation Solutions are solutions that are used by communications service providers to connect subscribers. Optical Networking Solutions are used by communications service providers, Internet content providers and large enterprises to securely interconnect metro and regional networks over fiber.