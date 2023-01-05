DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Jacqueline Hourigan Rice, Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) regarding shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)
Acquisition of 4,790 shares of restricted stock as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The restrictions lapse upon vesting of the RSAs and unrestricted shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN ...
01/05/2023 | 01:03pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.01.2023 / 19:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Jacqueline
Last name(s):
Hourigan Rice
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) regarding shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)
Acquisition of 4,790 shares of restricted stock as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The restrictions lapse upon vesting of the RSAs and unrestricted shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) are held.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.00 USD
0.00 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
31/12/2022; UTC−5
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
05.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com