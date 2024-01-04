

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.01.2024 / 22:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jacqueline Last name(s): Hourigan Rice

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 6,587 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) as donation to Jacqueline H Rice Living Trust.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction

31/12/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

