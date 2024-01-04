Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.01.2024 / 22:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jacqueline
Last name(s): Hourigan Rice

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 6,587 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) as donation to Jacqueline H Rice Living Trust.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
31/12/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

88625  04.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1808721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp