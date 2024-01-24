DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 1,110 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 2,206 Restricted Stock Units (granted January ...
January 24, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.01.2024 / 18:42 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
James Denson
Last name(s):
Wilson Jr
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Chief Revenue Officer
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 1,110 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 2,206 Restricted Stock Units (granted January 20, 2023) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 1,096 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
7.03 USD
7803.30 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
7.03 USD
7803.30 USD
e) Date of the transaction
20/01/2024; UTC−5
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
