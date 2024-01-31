Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.01.2024 / 18:24 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Denson
Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Performance Stock Units (PSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059).

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 11,516 PSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The PSUs will pay out in up to 17,274 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059), subject to certain performance targets.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2024; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
