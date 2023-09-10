Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.09.2023 / 23:57 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:James Denson
Last name(s):Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Chief Revenue Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 43.486 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. pursuant to the 401(k) Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
8.00 USD347.89 USD

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
8.00 USD347.89 USD

e) Date of the transaction
05/09/2023; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction
Name:NASDAQ
MIC:XNAS


Language:English
Company:Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet:www.adtran.com

 
