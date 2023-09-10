End-of-day quote Nasdaq -
06:00:00 2023-09-04 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
8.370
USD
-3.13%
-3.13%
-55.46%
DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 43.486 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ...
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.09.2023 / 23:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: James Denson Last name(s): Wilson Jr 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Chief Revenue Officer
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 43.486 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. pursuant to the 401(k) Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 8.00 USD 347.89 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 8.00 USD 347.89 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.09.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc. 901 Explorer Boulevard 35806 Huntsville United States Internet: www.adtran.com
End of News EQS News Service
85729 10.09.2023 CET/CEST
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions segment, which includes hardware and software products, and Services & Support segment, which includes a portfolio of network design and implementation services, support services and cloud-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. The two segments span across Subscriber Solutions, Access & Aggregation Solutions, and Optical Networking Solutions. Its Subscriber Solutions portfolio is used by service providers to terminate their access services infrastructure at the customer's premises. Access & Aggregation Solutions are solutions that are used by communications service providers to connect subscribers. Optical Networking Solutions are used by communications service providers, Internet content providers and large enterprises to securely interconnect metro and regional networks over fiber.
Average target price
11.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+35.30% Consensus