

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.09.2023 / 23:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: James Denson Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 43.486 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. pursuant to the 401(k) Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.00 USD 347.89 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.00 USD 347.89 USD

e) Date of the transaction

05/09/2023; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NASDAQ MIC: XNAS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

10.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

