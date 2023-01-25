Advanced search
    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-01-22
18.33 USD   -0.16%
DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) Acquisition of 8,825 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) on a one-for-one basis. ...

01/25/2023 | 05:02pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.01.2023 / 23:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Denson
Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) Acquisition of 8,825 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) on a one-for-one basis.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/01/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80639  25.01.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 034 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 435 M 1 435 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 97,5%
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,42 $
Average target price 29,40 $
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nikos Theodosopoulos Independent Director
Johanna Hey Independent Director
H. Fenwick Huss Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.-2.45%1 435
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.36%196 408
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.57%42 842
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.0.35%37 210
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.81%27 904
NOKIA OYJ-2.10%25 753