    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:22 2022-11-22 pm EST
20.40 USD   -0.61%
Dd : Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Michael Foliano, Acquisition of 937 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 1,684 restricted stock units (granted November 17, ...
EQ
Dd : Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 4,208 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 7,563 restricted stock units (granted November 17, ...
EQ
Dd : Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Michael Foliano, Acquisition of 1,995 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 3,586 restricted stock units (granted November 16, ...
EQ
DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Michael Foliano, Acquisition of 1,995 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 3,586 restricted stock units (granted November 16, ...

11/22/2022 | 12:57pm EST

11/22/2022 | 12:57pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2022 / 18:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Foliano

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 1,995 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 3,586 restricted stock units (granted November 16, 2020) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 1,591 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.41 USD 40717.95 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.41 USD 40717.95 USD

e) Date of the transaction
16/11/2022; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79467  22.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1493043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
