Official ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. press release
DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Nicole Protiva, Acquisition of 100,000 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) as donation.
December 09, 2023 at 05:48 am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.12.2023 / 11:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name:
Nicole Last name(s):
Protiva 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name:
Brian Last name(s):
Protiva Position:
Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 100,000 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) as donation.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 0.00 USD
0.00 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 0.00 USD
0.00 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States Internet:
www.adtran.com
End of News
EQS News Service
87893 09.12.2023 CET/CEST
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions segment, which includes hardware and software products, and Services & Support segment, which includes a portfolio of network design and implementation services, support services and cloud-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. The two segments span across Subscriber Solutions, Access & Aggregation Solutions, and Optical Networking Solutions. Its Subscriber Solutions portfolio is used by service providers to terminate their access services infrastructure at the customer's premises. Access & Aggregation Solutions are solutions that are used by communications service providers to connect subscribers. Optical Networking Solutions are used by communications service providers, Internet content providers and large enterprises to securely interconnect metro and regional networks over fiber.
Average target price
10.34USD
Spread / Average Target
+69.27%
Consensus