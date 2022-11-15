Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADTN   US00486H1059

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(ADTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-11-10
19.63 USD   +1.08%
04:07aDd : Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 1,278 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 2,297 restricted stock units (granted ...
EQ
03:58aDd : Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 5,934 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 10,664 restricted stock units (granted November 9, ...
EQ
11/11Adtran : Q3 2022 Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 5,934 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 10,664 restricted stock units (granted November 9, ...

11/15/2022 | 03:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.11.2022 / 09:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas R.
Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 5,934 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 10,664 restricted stock units (granted November 9, 2018) pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 4,730 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.19 USD 107939.46 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.19 USD 107939.46 USD

e) Date of the transaction
09/11/2022; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79277  15.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1487919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
04:07aDd : Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 1,278 shares in ADTRAN ..
EQ
03:58aDd : Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 5,934 shares in ADTRAN Holdi..
EQ
11/11Adtran : Q3 2022 Transcript
PU
11/09ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
11/09ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11/08Transcript : ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Adtran : Q3 2022 Segment and Category Revenues
PU
11/08Adtran : Q3 2022 Earnings Call Supporting Materials
PU
11/08Adtran Holdings : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/08ADTRAN Swings to Q3 Adjusted Profit as Revenue Increases; Maintains Quarterly Dividend
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 034 M - -
Net income 2022 -28,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 543 M 1 543 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 19,87 $
Average target price 30,40 $
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Stanton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Foliano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nikos Theodosopoulos Independent Director
Johanna Hey Independent Director
H. Fenwick Huss Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.-14.02%1 543
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-29.40%183 906
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.64%41 722
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-8.73%39 281
NOKIA OYJ-17.45%26 607
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.92%24 704