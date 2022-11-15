DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 5,934 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 10,664 restricted stock units (granted November 9, ...
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.11.2022 / 09:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Thomas R.
Last name(s):
Stanton
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Chairman of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 5,934 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 10,664 restricted stock units (granted November 9, 2018) pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 4,730 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
18.19 USD
107939.46 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
18.19 USD
107939.46 USD
e) Date of the transaction
09/11/2022; UTC−5
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
