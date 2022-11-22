DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 6,990 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 12,561 restricted stock units (granted November ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.11.2022 / 18:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas R. Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 6,990 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 12,561 restricted stock units (granted November 16, 2020) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 5,571 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 20.41 USD 142665.90 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 20.41 USD 142665.90 USD

e) Date of the transaction

16/11/2022; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

