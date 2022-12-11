|
DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 652.228 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ...
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.12.2022 / 16:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Thomas R.
|Last name(s):
|Stanton
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|US00486H1059
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 652.228 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the automatic reinvestment of dividends paid on shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|19.21 USD
|12529.30 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|19.21 USD
|12529.30 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|
|35806 Huntsville
|
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|
|
|
|
